Planning for Green Flow Baikal Hotel Moving Forward

Back in July of 2020, developers of a new hotel proposed for Lake Baikal Harbor in Russia went before the Expert Council of the Baikal Harbor Special Economic Zone to discuss a business plan. This month, more of the documentation and permits have been complete for the construction of the Green Flow Baikal Hotel.

The investment project of Green Flow Baikal, LLC. will be a 4-star wellness retreat where the investors will take advantage of the principles of the Green Flow Hotel already in operation at Roza Hutor Resort in Sochi. The Deputy Prime Minister for infrastructure development Yevgeny Lukovnikov, was quoted by Russian media saying:

“As of today, the development of project documentation has been completed, and it is currently undergoing state scrutiny. According to the investor, the construction of the complex will begin in April this year and will be completed in the summer of 2022.”

The hotel, located in the village of Turka, Pribaikalsky district, will feature a restaurant, a gastro-bar, a Wellness complex with baths and thermal zones, outdoor and indoor pools with water from mineral springs, a gym, a congress center, and a Park area., according to the press.