Paris SMT World Tourism Expo Cancelled Over Coronavirus Outbreak

On the heels of the cancellation of ITB 2020 in Berlin, the organizers of the Paris World Tourism Fair (SMT) have also announced the cancellation of their event scheduled for March 12 to 15 event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken after the French government banned the gathering of over 5,000 people in a confined space, which was recently implemented as a measure to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. According to the organizers, the news was unexpected. The management of the World Tourism Fair (SMT) made this statement:

“We know that exhibitors devote a lot of time, resources and effort to attending our events, and we regret that we cannot hold our event on scheduled dates. We do not take this decision lightly, given that we are aware of the financial implications for professional tourism exhibitors, in this already complicated period for the sector. However, we must respect the recommendations and precautions of the authorities in the name of public health and safety. ”

The fair’s management announced that it would contact each exhibitor to discuss the consequences of this cancellation over the dangerous coronavirus outbreak