Artistic Revival in Rhodes: Open-air Sculpture Gallery at the Pervola

To rejuvenate the historical grounds in the Medieval City, the Ministry of Culture has embarked on a project that marries antiquity with contemporary appeal—a new open-air sculpture gallery in the gardens of the Palace of the Grand Master in Rhodes. This site, known as Pervola—which covers the ancient Roman Quadrilateral and the historic Gardens of the Governor—will showcase a harmonious blend of archaeological remains and lush greenery, vividly depicting Rhodes’ rich legacy from ancient times to the present day.

The plan is to narrate Rhodes’s vibrant history, which once served as a central hub in the ancient city and a vital link to the illustrious Palace of the Grand Master. Its historical significance extends up to the period of the Italian occupation. Now, these unified archaeological grounds embody the Medieval City of Rhodes, celebrated as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site. The Ministry of Culture, through the dedicated work of the Ephorate of Antiquities of the Dodecanese, ensures that each intervention respects the site’s unique characteristics.

The initiative, backed by a €4.5 million budget from the Recovery Fund, re-envisions the previously overlooked archaeological terrain of ancient shipyards and gardens. Soon, visitors will be able to traverse a thoughtfully curated path, where artefacts scattered across the upper town are now elegantly organized around the remnants of ancient structures. The history of Rhodes, with its milestones from the Hellenistic and Roman periods through the era of the Knights, becomes palpable as storytelling exhibits dot the landscape.

Restoring Splendor to the Gardens

Beyond restoring the shipyards and Roman Tetrapylon, the project revitalizes the gardens of the Grand Master’s Palace. Inspired by Renaissance ideals, this oasis combines vibrant flora, exotic fauna, and artistic sculptures into a serene retreat.

In tandem with this rejuvenation, efforts are made to spotlight the city’s rich archaeological heritage. Ancient structures such as the Neorios and the Roman Tetrapylos stand prominently in this historical narrative. These sites provide a glimpse into bygone eras, captivating the interest of history enthusiasts.

The project involves meticulously assembling various historic pieces discovered during extensive excavations over the past eight decades. The Ephorate of Antiquities has carefully curated exhibition units featuring burial monuments and architectural fragments. These collections, gathered from Rhodes City and the island’s countryside, aim to honour and preserve the region’s diverse cultural legacy.

Elements of This Transformation Include:

Three ascending levels spanning 18 acres, leading from ancient shipyard bases to the resplendent “Governor’s Gardens.”

Innovative exhibition platforms featuring stone sarcophagi and heraldic emblems from the Italian rule amidst bronze statues of emperors.

Ensuring accessibility with gentle ramps, elevators, and tactile exhibits, enhancing inclusivity for all visitors.

With 18 thematic segments and nearly 700 artefacts, the open-air sculpture gallery weaves a captivating narrative that integrates Rhodes’s stories with the setting’s architectural grandeur. This grand fusion of history, nature, and art aims to resonate with locals and tourists, providing a pivotal cultural heritage space fostering appreciation and awareness of the island’s enduring legacy.

Gentle ramps throughout the open-air sculpture gallery, two lifts, and an elevator at locations with significant height differences provide accessibility to every point of the archaeological walk.

Certain displays will be tactile to immerse guests in the past, encouraging interaction not just with the mind but with the sense of touch. Audio guides, accessible through modern QR technology, narrate the story of each exhibit. For those with hearing difficulties, vibrant images and straightforward texts offer an engaging narrative in print and personal devices.