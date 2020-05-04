Online Hotel Traffic May Reveal Positive Trends for Summer 2020

Pin 7 Shares

A new Pulse Report from Duetto Research indicates positive demand signals for the global hotel inventory. The most recent edition of the report includes key metrics for the LATAM region, as well as data for current reservations across all geographic regions covered: North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC.

The Duetto Team has added Latin American data to the report following suggestions from subscribers. Hannah Weller Barrise, Director of Hospitality Solutions, Americas had this to say about the new findings:

“We added Latin America into our second iteration of the Pulse Report because we got a request. That’s something that’s exciting about this report, that we are really open to feedback and excited to make it valuable for our industry colleagues.”

LATAM has proved a vital new component to tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the hotel industry around the world. Daniel Lofton, Director of Hospitality Solutions, Americas explained:

“This region is at the back end of the crisis. First there’s Asia, then EMEA and North America, and then LATAM. So adding this region tells us the whole story, globally.”

Lofton went on to suggest LATAM data reveals a lot of confidence in positive trending for the latter part of the year, especially bookings for the latter part of the summer.

Latin America reported its first COVID-19 case in Brazil on February 26. In mid-March many countries across the region imposed restrictions and quarantines on their citizens.

In addition, the Pulse Report data for LATAM On The Books vs. STLY by Stay Month as of April 19th showed that travelers with bookings in Latin America continue to show a higher degree in confidence in stay dates from September 2020 onwards.

Weekly New Bookings vs. STLY by Stay Month for Latin America also showed a slightly positive year over year trend for bookings in 2021, with new bookings for stays between May and July.

