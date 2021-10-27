Argophilia

On Saturday – A Lunchtime Concert at the Botanical Gardens of Crete

- October 27th, 2021 09:23 am

Maria Manousaki's new album

Coming up on Saturday, October 30th, the Botanical Gardens of Crete will feature a lunchtime concert with Maria Manousaki on violin, and Phil Harrison at piano.

Starting at 12:30 and ending at 2 PM, the concert will be free of charge. In celebration of the change of the seasons, the Botanical Garden is proud to present these two internationally acclaimed musicians, and welcomes visitors.

Lunch reservations at the gardens’ restaurant, featuring traditional Cretan cuisine, are recommended. People interested in attending should call 282-120-0700  or 697-686-0573 or email: info@botanical park.com.

