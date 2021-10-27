Greece and Saudi Arabia Agree to Expand Tourism Cooperation

Share Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the expansion of current collaboration with Saudi Arabia with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh yesterday.

The two leaders talked about the sphere’s of energy, tourism, and defense according to the news.

The Saudis welcomed the Greek private sector’s direct partnership with the Saudi private sector in fields of desalination plants, dams, drinking water, sewage treatment plants, water lines, water lines, sewage treatment plants, and future projects in agriculture.

The Greek side seemed focused on defense issues, and Mr. Mitsotakis made mention to the Saudi leader of the recent pact between Greece and France.

Both leaders underlined the significant of new cooperation, and they agreed to a bilateral Supreme Council of Cooperation, which is to convene early in 2022.