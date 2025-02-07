Farmers’ Income Heads for a Nosedive as Olive Oil Prices Drop

Olive oil prices plummet to €4.5 per litre, sending shockwaves through the farming community.

Production costs remain sky-high, squeezing the incomes of olive growers.

Concerns rise as potential tariffs from Donald Trump add to the woes.

Larger production this year isn’t helping; farmers still face significant losses.

Spain’s bounty year in olive oil and Mediterranean competition press prices even lower.

A plea emerges to exempt olive oil, Crete’s export gem, from potential trade tariffs.

Crashing Prices, Rising Costs: Olive Farmers Feel the Heat

Farmers across Greece are witnessing their income vanish faster than an olive oil drizzle on hot bread. Prices have nosedived to a disheartening €4.5 per litre while production costs remain stubbornly high. Pair this with the sting of seeing their oil sold for gold prices in supermarkets, and you’ve got a recipe for rage and despair.

This eyebrow-raising price drop is doubly painful this year, as olive yields are notably higher compared to the previous season. Last year, while production was leaner, farmers could at least count on high revenues. Even with larger harvests, many producers dig deeper into the financial abyss.

But why the sudden crash? Well, it’s not all about the local scene. The situation boils down to three significant factors:

Market Oversaturation: Increased cultivation across Mediterranean countries has flooded the market with olive oil.

Spain's Glorious Year: Spain, the big player in the olive oil world, is enjoying a bumper crop season, pushing prices lower worldwide.

Global Market Fluctuations: Olive oil, like most exports, doesn't escape the ups and downs of international markets.

Current olive oil prices from SEDIK

Tariffs, Tensions, and a Bleak Future

If all this wasn’t enough to darken the horizon, Donald Trump’s looming decision to impose tariffs on EU exports adds another layer of anxiety. Should this tariff hammer fall, it’s not just the farmers who’ll be impacted. Over 50,000 households in Crete—reliant on olive oil as their economic heart—could feel the pinch. It’s no exaggeration to say that a tariff on olive oil might crush the livelihoods of thousands across the region.

In response to this looming threat, the Chamber of Heraklion has called for the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce to step in. Their demand? To place Crete’s famed “liquid gold” on the exceptions list, shielding it from the proposed US import duties.

Farmers Pay the Price While Shelves Shine

Adding insult to injury, consumers probably wouldn’t notice a drop in olive oil prices at their local supermarket. While farmers sell their oil for next to nothing, retail costs remain laughably high, with shoppers continuing to fork over inflated prices. These price discrepancies add frustration for both producers and buyers, who are seemingly punished by the same broken system.

For now, farmers are left hoping for miracles or, at the very least, some semblance of market stability. Yet, with costs skyrocketing and prices diving, the outlook for Crete’s prized olive oil remains grim—and the farming community knows it.

