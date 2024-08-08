Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas Launches New Website from Eyewide Digital Marketing

Eyewide Digital Marketing Agency’s long-standing partnership with Mantonanaki Group’s luxurious Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas continues. Most recently, Eyewide delivered a stunning and highly responsive new website for the well-known resort.

The project presented special challenges because of the destination’s uniqueness and the resort’s high-quality services. However, with the assistance of the hotel’s managers and other staff, Eyewide was able to correctly convey online the strength points and competitive advantages of the resort in the best way.

The goal of the project was to create the ultimate user experience in a friendly navigation environment, including the presentation and user experience via mobile. The responsive website at eloundabeach.gr uses the most responsive technological design to enable users to enjoy the website on all devices. The website’s modern design is in harmony with the resort’s philosophy.

Users can tour the resort’s facilities, learn about all the services and amenities, and discover information about the destination and special resort offers.

Elounda Bay Palace’s new, award-winning website reflects a luxury resort that combines the charm of Crete, the Island’s unique hospitality, and personalized services of the highest order.

Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas

Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas is a symbolic proof of Greek hospitality. Situated along the coveted Northern coastline of Crete, the resort covers an expansive area of some 40 acres. The hotel and villas perfectly combine the classic with the modern minimalist elegance while offering beachfront suites, bungalows and villas with

private heated pools and great surroundings. A unique haven for demanding guests. Its customized services are designed to evoke a feeling of absolute comfort and immerse you in the timeless grandeur of the Mediterranean.

Eyewide Digital Marketing

Since 2008, Eyewide Digital Marketing has been a leader in digital marketing, specializing in tourism. The company offers a full range of digital marketing services (web design and development, social media marketing, performance marketing, and SEO) and is also an expert in managing online sales for scores of hotels. The company is a proud member of SETE.