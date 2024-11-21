Chania Rock Festival Hosts “DISCOVER” Event This November

Experience two exceptional evenings of music at the “DISCOVER” event hosted by the Chania Rock Festival. Held on Sunday, November 24, and Monday, November 25, at the “Mikis Theodorakis” Hall in the Old Harbor of Chania, this two-day event celebrates iconic figures from Greece’s music scene. Entry is free for all attendees, making it an accessible cultural highlight for the community. Doors open at 7:30 PM, with performances starting at 8:15 PM sharp. Prepare for two nights of engaging music, exciting performances, and memorable experiences.

On Sunday, November 24, Sofia Vossou will perform her greatest hits accompanied by Panos Nakos on keyboards. The renowned artist, who began her career in the early ’80s alongside Christos Leontis and in the legendary Plaka music scene, rose to national fame after winning first place at the Thessaloniki Song Festival in 1984. She also represented Greece at Eurovision in 1991 with the song “Spring” alongside Andreas Mikroutsikos. Opening the evening will be Nagia Kouti, joined by Panagiotis Tsopelas on guitar.

Monday, November 25, will feature Vassilis Kazoulis, a long-standing musician celebrated for his live performances. Over the years, Kazoulis has built his career through bar appearances, music stages, and concerts, always staying true to his passion for music. Known for his energetic and joyful stage presence, he continues to draw inspiration and motivation from his fans’ enthusiasm. Accompanying him is emerging songwriter Dimitris Chatzidimitriou, performing vocals and keyboards. Eva Giannopoulou, playing guitar, will kick off the night.