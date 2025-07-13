Okeanis Faced Emergencies in Heraklion A Weekend

Okeanis lifeguards barely caught a break during a recent weekend choked with beach incidents across Heraklion. They dealt with a non-stop barrage of emergencies, putting their skills and nerves on full display as crowds returned to the sand, sun, and surf.

On Saturday afternoon, the stakes turned deadly at Malia Beach. A young Ukrainian couple found themselves trapped by swift currents. The woman screamed for help, trying to keep her partner afloat. By the time the lifeguard from Okeanis, off-duty and stationed at a nearby beach, received the call, precious time had already slipped away. He dashed to the scene, managed to pull both from the water, and began CPR on the man. Despite heroic efforts that continued until EMTs arrived, the man didn’t survive the ordeal.

Just a day before, in nearly the same spot, the same lifeguard yanked a 66-year-old tourist from a riptide. This time, quick action paid off. The tourist made it safely to shore for first aid, shaken but alive, all thanks to the lifeguard being right at his post.

Children, Currents, and Close Calls

Elsewhere, Okeanis lifeguards sprang into action at Gournes Beach. Two kids, an 11-year-old girl and her 8-year-old friend, got swept into deeper water by fast-moving currents. The boy rushed in to help his friend and quickly got stuck too. A sharp-eyed lifeguard spotted them, raced in, and pulled them both back to safety: two young lives, one narrow escape.

But the work kept coming. Later that same day, a 52-year-old Greek beachgoer, caught off-guard by the current, got dragged out. This time, the lifeguard worked together with an English swimmer to bring the man safely to shore.

Okeanis Responds to a Turbulent Weekend

The Okeanis team highlighted these cases as just a handful of the emergencies handled over a single weekend. High tourist numbers and wild weather created the perfect storm for tragedy and rescue. The lifeguards faced a packed coast, unpredictable tides, and far too many moments when seconds made the difference between life and death:

