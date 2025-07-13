SYRIZA’s Relentless Standoff: Leadership Slams Government Over Migrant Center and OPEKEPE Scandal in Crete

SYRIZA’s leader, Sokratis Famellos, paid a visit to the abandoned Kitrenosi grounds in Rethymno, flanked by prominent figures like Heraklion MP Haris Mamoulakis, Rethymno Mayor Giorgos Marinakis, and Deputy Regional Governor Mary Lionis. The reason? A brewing disagreement over the government’s proposal to create a closed migrant centre in Crete, a move SYRIZA flatly rejects.

Famellos did not mince his words regarding the government’s approach, calling out the Prime Minister and the Minister for Migration and Asylum for their absence from the critical situation on the ground. He described the lack of preparation and diplomatic incompetence as dangerous, not only for Crete but for Greece as a whole.

Even local authorities, whose job it is to mediate the day-to-day, seem to have had enough. Marinakis backed temporary identification and short-term shelter solutions but warned the government that turning a whole island into a “prison” for migrants is a recipe for trouble. Lionis, never one for sugarcoating, called the plan for a closed facility both pointless and unacceptable, pledging that Crete would not accept such a role.

The disagreement rides on a simple fact: Crete’s capacity to handle refugees is stretched thin. The local sense of solidarity, no matter how deep, won’t cover for international obligations that, according to SYRIZA, the current government conveniently ignores.

OPEKEPE Corruption Turns Up the Heat on the Government

Just as tensions over migration peak, SYRIZA is gearing up to turn up the political pressure. Famellos used the trip to Rethymno to highlight the OPEKEPE funding scandal, where illegal subsidies allegedly funnelled away support earmarked for farmers. He accused the Prime Minister of using party loyalists to divert public funds and called the episode a blemish for both the country and Crete’s hard-working agricultural community.

SYRIZA’s next move? Drafting the proposal for a preliminary investigation committee to finally shine a light on former ministers Makis Voridis and Lefteris Avgenakis, targeting charges of breach of trust in public finances and aiding others in doing the same. Famellos made it clear: Greece deserves better, and SYRIZA is ready for a fight.

