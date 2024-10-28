Ohi Day in Sparta

Lina Mendoni, the Minister of Culture, represented the government in the October 28th (Ohi Day – Επέτειος του Όχι) celebrations in Sparta. She participated in the Service of Thanksgiving at the Metropolitan Church of Evangelistria, led by the Reverend Metropolitan Efstathios of Monemvasia and Sparta. Afterwards, she laid a wreath at the Tomb of Leonidas to honour the nation’s valiant dead. Following these solemn tributes, she joined the public in watching the military and student parade.

The Minister of Culture, Lina Mendoni, during the Ohi Day student parade in Sparta. (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

After the events, Mendoni remarked on the importance of this day. She expressed heartfelt wishes to everyone and emphasized the significance of celebrating those who fought for Greece’s freedom. She honoured the ancestors for their courageous sacrifices. Presently, Greece stands strong with formidable Armed Forces and a revitalized economy. The nation strides forward confidently and proudly, cherishing its achievements and its people. Mendoni underlined the duty to pay homage to the past, live in the stability of the present, and aspire to a bright future, achievable through unity and dedication to the nation’s values and ideals.