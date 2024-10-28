Honouring October 28th—Ohi Day—in Heraklion

Today, in Heraklion, a series of commemorative events reach their pinnacle as the city honours the national anniversary of October 28, 1940. The backdrop for this celebration includes a solemn service at the Metropolitan Church of Saint Minas, a key speech, a memorial service with wreaths laid at the Daskalogiannis statue in Daskalogiannis Square, and a vibrant parade.

The day began with a formal service led by His Eminence, Archbishop Eugenios of Crete, at the Metropolitan Church of Saint Minas. Mrs. Chara Kyriakaki, a philologist and director at the 8th Junior High School of Heraklion, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the significance of this historic day.

Memorial Service and Parade

Following the ceremony, Archbishop Eugenios conducted a memorial service at the statue of Ioannis Daskalogiannis, culminating in a wreath-laying ceremony.

Stavros Arnaoutakis, Governor of Crete, at the Statue of Ioannis Daskalogiannis

Joining in this act of remembrance were government officials, including Eleni Doundoulaki, the General Secretary of Modern Culture, and several Heraklion MPs — Maximos Senetakis, Haris Mamoulakis, and Franciscos Parasiris. Regional figures like Stavros Arnaoutakis, the Regional Governor of Crete, and Alexis Kalokairinos, the Mayor of Heraklion, attended too, as did representatives from the Armed Forces, educational institutions, political parties, veteran groups, and war survivors. Students and the military marched proudly along Democtratias Avenue in a grand display, a testament to their unwavering patriotism.

This evening, at 5:30 PM, the flag will be officially and formally lowered at the Unknown Soldier’s Monument to mark the day’s respectful and solemn end.

A Message from the Regional Governor

Stavros Arnaoutakis, the Governor of Crete, shared a poignant message for the National Anniversary. He remarked that October 28 is a day to remember the sacrifices and struggles of the Greek people during World War II. Eighty-four years since the historic “No,” the spirit of this event endures, setting a national milestone that embodies heroism and courage. The people of Greece are celebrated for their unwavering stand against oppressive forces. The Governor emphasized that Crete draws strength from its rich history, addressing today’s challenges with unity and cooperation. “Happy anniversary to everyone,” he concluded.