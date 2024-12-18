Greek Accommodation Turnover Rose 17.7% in October

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) has released its latest report detailing tourism turnover in Greece. Using data from administrative sources for October 2024, it focuses on the accommodation and food service sectors across various regions.

The turnover of accommodation businesses hit €908.3 million, up 17.7% from October 2023.

Food and beverage service activities reached €238.3 million, marking a 5.1% increase compared to the prior year.

Combined turnover for both sectors was €1.15 billion, reflecting a 14.8% year-on-year growth.

The sharpest regional turnover increase was seen in Kerkyra (51.7%), while Attiki had the smallest rise (8.4%).

Accommodation Sector Sees Substantial Growth

For companies operating in “Accommodation Activities” (NACE Rev. 2, Division 55), required to follow double-entry bookkeeping, the turnover for October 2024 reached €908,300,237. This reflects a 17.7% boost compared to the same period in 2023, which saw €771,809,950.

The rise underscores a particularly strong performance in the sector, likely tied to enhanced tourism activity in autumn. Regions with significant annual turnover contributions saw notably different growth rates, shining a light on varied regional recovery and demand patterns.

Accommodation businesses in Greece saw a 17.7% revenue rise in October compared to last year, fueled by steady tourism demand.

Modest Growth in Food and Beverage Services

Enterprises categorized under “Food and Beverage Service Activities” (Division 56 of NACE Rev. 2 classification), managing their finances with double-entry bookkeeping, reported a turnover of €238,316,228 in October 2024. This amount represents a 5.1% rise compared to €226,686,750 in October 2023.

Though not as steep as the accommodation sector, the increase highlights consistent demand for dining experiences nationwide.

Adding both sectors together, the total turnover touched €1,146,616,465 in October 2024. This is a leap of 14.8% compared to October 2023, which recorded €998,496,700. The results signal a strong recovery trend as Greece continues to draw tourists throughout the year.

Regional Overview

A closer look at regions reveals stark differences:

Kerkyra (Corfu) : Outperformed all regions with a staggering 51.7% increase in turnover.

: Outperformed all regions with a staggering 51.7% increase in turnover. Attiki (Athens region): Registered the slowest growth at 8.4%.

ELSTAT emphasized these percentages in table summaries, reflecting on regional variations and their impact on local economies.

The data, sourced from a mix of administrative records and enterprise reports, paints a hopeful picture of Greece’s tourism economy as it heads toward the end of 2024. This rebound may pave the way for continued growth in the upcoming year.