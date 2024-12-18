SkyUp Airlines Introduces Flights from Moldova to Greece

New Routes to Thessaloniki and Heraklion Set for 2025

SkyUp Airlines has revealed the launch of direct, regular flights connecting Chișinău in Moldova with the Greek cities of Thessaloniki and Heraklion. Tickets became available on December 11, 2024, while the first flights will take off in April 2025.

The company aims to meet growing customer interest in travel to Greece. “We see increasing demand for visiting Greek cities. Responding to market needs, we are introducing direct routes from Moldova to Greece. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard and offering quality services at fair prices,” stated Dmytro Sieroukhov, CEO of SkyUp Airlines.

Flight Schedule Highlights

Chișinău (RMO), Moldova – Thessaloniki (SKG), Greece Flights available every Tuesday.

Thessaloniki (SKG), Greece – Chișinău (RMO), Moldova Operates every Tuesday.

Chișinău (RMO), Moldova – Heraklion (HER), Greece Flights offered on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, increasing to four times weekly.

Heraklion (HER), Greece – Chișinău (RMO), Moldova Operates on the same frequency as outbound flights.



Flight Booking

Passengers can view the flight schedule and purchase tickets directly at the airline’s official website: skyup.aero.

About SkyUp Airlines

Founded in 2017, SkyUp Airlines is an international carrier with roots in Ukraine. The airline quickly gained prominence, ranking second among Ukrainian airlines in passenger traffic by 2021. From 2022 onward, SkyUp expanded its operations internationally, offering charter flights under ACMI agreements.

In 2022 alone, the airline completed 7,713 flights, transporting over 1.08 million passengers across 204 airports on 627 routes, including ACMI-based flights. Internal company statistics highlight its adaptability, with approximately 1,200 employees maintaining operations despite challenges.

In 2023, SkyUp secured a Malta license to operate scheduled flights within European airspace. By 2025, the airline plans to broaden its services with regular flights from Moldova to new destinations, including France, Portugal, Spain, Cyprus, and Greece.