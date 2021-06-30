Extended Greece Forecast = Scorching Hot Next Ten Days

Pin 0 Shares

Hot air masses from North Africa are expected to deliver continuing heatwave conditions for Greece and the eastern Mediterranean in the coming days. The Greece forecast according to NOA will be unseasonably hot, and the service warns that temperatures on Thursday could reach 43-44 ⁰ C in Thessaly and Boeotia.

The weather experts also predict highs in the Eastern Aegean Sea reaching 36-38 ⁰C and locally in Crete and the East Rose up to 39 ⁰C. NOA forecasts lower temperatures in the Cyclades and the Ionian Sea for about 34-35 ⁰C.

According to meteo weather service of the Athens National Observatory, there will only be a slight reprieve from scorching temperatures before high temperatures this coming Monday exceed 39 degrees Celsius for the central and southern parts of Greece.

Temperatures in the north are expected to reach 36C, while the Greek islands can expect the mercury to reach 38C or more.