The United Kingdom has implemented an electronic travel authorization (ETA) requirement for visitors from around 50 countries, including the US, Canada, and Australia.

Starting in April, citizens of the European Union will also need to secure an ETA before entering the UK. The new system, similar to the US ESTA program, asks applicants to fill out an online form via the official website or mobile app. Users provide identification details and answer a set of security questions. Most applications are processed within three days.

Launch & Costs

The authorization costs £10 and remains valid for two years or until the linked passport expires. It permits multiple visits for up to six months and is also required for those transiting through the UK.

Initially launched for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, the program now applies to 48 other countries, including Argentina, Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Mexico, and New Zealand.

By April 2, nearly 30 European countries will join the program, including all EU member states except Ireland. EU travelers can start applying from March 5.

Reaction & Stats

The UK Home Office stated that the system enhances border security by conducting deeper background checks. However, some officials at Heathrow Airport raised concerns, citing decreased arrivals from GCC countries following the program’s launch. They warned about potential challenges to the UK’s competitiveness.

Over 6 million travelers from the US, Canada, and Australia visit the UK annually, according to Home Office data. Visit Britain reported 38 million international visitors to the UK in 2023.

The European Union plans to introduce its own screening system, the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), by mid-2025. The ETIAS will cost €7, remain valid for three years, and cover about 60 countries, including the UK.