Norwegian Cruise Line Resumes Sailings in Greece

After more than a year of no cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line is announcing plans to resume sailing to the Greek isles in June, and to the Caribbean in late July.

The cruise line expects many American passengers on account of the restrictions on cruising American waters. The cruise line went on to say all passengers and crew members will need to be fully vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 before boarding. Norwegian Cruise Line’s President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Sommer had this to say via the announcement:

“We have been working diligently towards our resumption of operations, focusing on the guest experience with health and safety at the forefront. The growing availability of the COVID-19 vaccine has been a game changer. The vaccine, combined with our science-backed health and safety protocols, will help us provide our guests with what we believe will be the healthiest and safest vacation at sea.”

Guests sailing aboard Norwegian Jade’s Greek Isles itinerary this summer and beginning of fall will wake up in a new destination every day with eight to nine hours of port time to explore. Greek Minister of Tourism Harry Theoharis was quoted saying:

“We warmly welcome the announcement of Norwegian Cruise Line restarting its cruises from Greece. The diversity and rich color of all our destinations together with our long history, unique culture, and famous gastronomy will ensure a remarkable experience for all guests. In 2020, we safely opened tourism and we are working to continue to do the same this year, so travelers go home with memories that they are proud to share and that last a lifetime.”

