A Major New Resort for Western Crete

Crete’s tourism landscape is about to gain another high-end addition.

The Ikos Kissamos resort, scheduled to open in April 2026 in northwestern Crete, marks the first entry of the Sani/Ikos Group into the island’s hospitality market.

For the group — already known for its luxury all-inclusive resorts across Greece and parts of the Mediterranean — the move signals a strategic expansion into one of the country’s most important travel destinations.

Located near Kissamos, an area known for its proximity to Balos Lagoon and Falassarna Beach, the new resort will attract international travelers seeking high-end accommodation combined with authentic local experiences.

The property will feature a range of dining concepts, including Kriti, a restaurant dedicated to Cretan cuisine, and La Plage, which will offer French culinary influences.

Together, the venues are intended to reflect the group’s emphasis on gastronomy as a central element of the luxury travel experience.

Ikos Kissamos Resort map

Crete’s Growing Luxury Market

The arrival of the Ikos brand on Crete highlights a broader shift in the island’s tourism sector.

While Crete has traditionally been associated with large-scale resort tourism, the past decade has seen an increasing number of investments targeting the premium and luxury segments.

Travel industry analysts note that international demand for high-end experiences in Greece continues to grow, particularly among visitors from Northern Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America.

For operators like Sani/Ikos Group, Crete offers a combination of strong international air connections, iconic natural landscapes, and a long tourism season — factors that make it especially attractive for upscale resort development.

Expansions Across the Mediterranean

Alongside its entry into Crete, the group is also upgrading several existing resorts.

At Sani Resort in Halkidiki, the luxury property Sani Asterias is completing the final phase of its renovation ahead of reopening on April 2.

The upgrades include improvements to the main building and shared spaces, designed to enhance the guest arrival experience.

The Water Restaurant & Bar has also been redesigned under the culinary direction of Chef Bruno Oger.

Elsewhere within the Sani portfolio, the Porto Sani property is strengthening its culinary profile through a collaboration with renowned chef Andoni Aduriz, who will serve as advisor to the restaurant El Puerto.

Family-focused culinary activities are also being introduced through a new partnership with cookbook author Donna Hay, offering interactive food experiences for younger guests.

Seasonal cultural events such as Sani Gourmet and the Sani Festival will also return in 2026.

Premium Experiences Expand Across the Ikos Portfolio

The company is also expanding its Deluxe Collection across other properties in the Ikos portfolio.

At resorts such as Ikos Odisia and Ikos Porto Petro, new accommodation options include three- and four-bedroom villas as well as one-bedroom suites.

Guests booking Deluxe packages will gain access to additional services such as:

private pool and beach areas

premium wine selections

personalized concierge services

complimentary airport transfers

Meanwhile, the group continues to expand experiential offerings.

Through its Local Drive Adventure program, guests can use an electric Mini Countryman free of charge for local exploration.

At the same time, visitors staying at Ikos Dassia and Ikos Odisia in Corfu will have access to golf experiences at the Corfu Golf Club.

For Crete, the arrival of Ikos Kissamos represents more than just another hotel opening. Large-scale investments from established luxury brands often signal confidence in a destination’s long-term tourism potential.

They can also influence the surrounding tourism ecosystem by raising service standards and attracting new segments of international travelers.