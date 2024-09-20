Nikos Androulakis to Perform in Archanes and Profitis Ilias

Dates and venues:

Saturday, September 21, 2024, 8:30 PM, Archanes – Municipal Summer Cinema

Sunday, September 22, 2024, 8:30 PM, – in the Church of St. Titus courtyard, Profitis Ilias (Kanli Kastelli)

Nikos Androulakis will mesmerize audiences with two captivating concerts of Greek music held with the backing of the Region of Crete. These performances, offering free admission to the public, promise an enchanting journey through beloved melodies.

Nikos Androulakis, joined by a talented ensemble, will guide listeners through familiar paths of Greek musical heritage. The performances will feature various cherished songs created by renowned Greek composers and lyricists. Audiences will enjoy selections from the rich musical tapestry of Crete and work from Androulakis’ illustrious discography, including acclaimed albums like “A Moonlit Path,” “Mythical Ships,” “The Treasures,” “A Piece of Sky,” “Dreamy Whispers,” “On the Branch of Memory,” and “Wind Shallows,” (Ena Feggari Dromos, Mithika Karavia, Ta Malfi, Ena Komati Uranos, Lalimata Onirous, Sis Mnimi to Kladi, Anemoyalos) released in 2018.

Musical Enchantment by the Sea

Performers Accompanying Androulakis:

Antonis Androulakis: Guitar and Vocals

Nikos Papanastasiou: Piano and Accordion

Michalis Giatrakis: Bouzouki and Lute

The Region of Crete organizes these open-air concerts with the support of the Municipality of Archanes-Asterousia and the Profitis Ilias-Kanli Kasteli Beautification Association. The collaboration ensures an unforgettable cultural experience for all attendees, surrounded by the breathtaking landscape of Crete.

The concert dates mark a celebration of Greek music and community spirit, drawing music lovers and cultural enthusiasts to the scenic settings of Archanes and Prophet Elias.