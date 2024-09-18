Tax Increases in Hospitality Are Unjust

Hoteliers are concerned about the new taxes.

Sustainable tourism requires urgent urban planning.

Fair treatment in hospitality is essential.

Skilled labour shortages need addressing.

Infrastructure development is critical.

Transparent use of tax revenues is vital.

During a recent meeting with regional officials and MPs Lefteris Avgenakis and Giannis Kefalogiannis, members of the Heraklion Hoteliers Association highlighted several challenges. They focused on increases in the climate resilience tax and the municipal levy, locally known as “τέλος διαμονής παρεπιδημούντων”. These fees, paid by hotels to local municipalities, are viewed as unwarranted and impose a heavy strain on the hospitality industry. Hoteliers are frustrated by the lack of transparency regarding the allocation of these tax revenues, claiming the measures seem designed to boost state funds rather than support tourism.

The hoteliers urged MPs to relay these vital issues to the government and support solutions that address the current challenges facing Crete’s tourism industry.

Additional Challenges Discussed