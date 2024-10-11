Aria Hotels Expands in Colombia

Aria Hotels expanded into Colombia, marking its first international expansion beyond Greece.

Executive Chairman George Logothetis and former Colombian President Iván Duque led the announcement.

The new venture will honour personal and cultural bonds between Greece and Colombia.

Aria Hotels’ project in Colombia is set to enhance tourism and foster cultural connections.

Aria Hotels is venturing into new territories with its exciting expansion into Colombia. This marks the chain’s first global initiative outside Greece. Known for blending filoxenia with modern comforts, Aria Hotels will recreate its signature experience in Colombia.

The announcement took place at the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit. Notable figures such as George Logothetis, Executive Chairman of Libra Group, and former Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez, alongside key leaders from Aria Hotels, gathered to celebrate this monumental step.

A highlight of this venture involves transforming two historic Colombian sites into luxurious havens. One, aptly named ‘Aria Maria,’ symbolizes the shared memories between Mr. Logothetis and President Duque. During a visit to Spetses, their mutual affection for the folksong “Maria Me Ta Kitrina” was discovered, adding a personal touch to this endeavour.

Teresa Margarita Londoño Zurek, Secretary of Tourism in Cartagena, expressed her enthusiasm about this collaboration. She emphasized that Aria’s developments will rejuvenate historic landmarks and strengthen cultural ties. Colombia aims to enhance its appeal as a premier destination for globetrotters, with a special focus on ecotourism.

Congratulations are in order for Aria Hotels as it embarks on this novel journey, promising to infuse the rich heritage and welcoming spirit of Greece into the Colombian landscape. Anticipating the debut property set to open in 2026, the world looks forward to experiencing an exquisite Greek-Colombian fusion.