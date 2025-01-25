€3.15 Million Boost for Heraklion Municipalities to Aid Recovery from Natural Disasters

€3.15 million allocated for natural disaster recovery initiatives in Heraklion.

Funding supports roadworks, storm damage repair, and school reconstruction.

The program targets Viannos, Malevizi, and Minoa Pediada municipalities.

Funding Breakdown for Heraklion

Three municipalities in Heraklion are set to receive a total of €3.15 million to address damage caused by natural disasters. Following a morning phone call between Konstantinos Kefalogiannis, MP for Heraklion, and Theodoros Livanios, Minister of the Interior, approval was announced under the Special Program for Natural Disaster Recovery. This funding aims to repair municipal infrastructure, making crucial improvements in three specific areas:

Viannos Municipality: €150,000 allocated for municipal roadworks.

Malevizi Municipality: €1.5 million earmarked for restoring storm-damaged networks and public infrastructure.

Minoa Pediada Municipality: €1.5 million was granted to rebuild the earthquake-hit school in Thrapsano.

This significant progress follows various parliamentary efforts by Konstantinos Kefalogiannis, highlighting the continued support for communities affected by severe weather and seismic events.

Strengthening Communities After Disasters

This funding approval provides essential resources to municipalities in need, focusing on recovery from natural disasters. Roads in Viannos will see improvements, flood-stricken areas in Malevizi will experience a revival, and students in Thrapsano will eventually return to a rebuilt school. These efforts underscore the importance of prompt action and support for hard-hit areas.

The funds come after tireless parliamentary advocacy by Kefalogiannis, who continues to push for solutions to address local needs. For more details on the announcement, visit Nea Kriti.

This development offers hope for Heraklion’s communities as they work to recover and rebuild after facing nature’s challenges.