Mövenpick Resort Agios Nikolaos Sivota Adds a Fresh Stamp to Greek Hospitality

Mövenpick Resort Agios Nikolaos Sivota opened in Epirus, Greece, in spring 2025.

The first Mövenpick in Greece—apparently, Swiss chocolate now pairs well with ouzo.

Located in Sivota, a place renowned for its dreamy beaches and lush green hills.

72 rooms and suites: some get their own pool, all get the same Instagram envy.

The resort is built on the site of a once very humble family-run hotel.

Mövenpick brings its “Chocolate Hour.” No responsible adult will object.

Alan O’Dea from Accor said Greece is “one of the most inspired and strategic markets for Accor.”

The Pitoulis family, local owners, get their “rural hotel turned international brand” moment.

The resort offers yoga at sunrise, chill-out zones for adults, and enough beach to make you question why you ever go anywhere else.

Food comes with a side of scenic views at Islands Snack Bar & A la carte Restaurant, along with a couple of bars that showcase local produce.

Old Roots, New Tricks

Mövenpick Resort Agios Nikolaos Sivota didn’t just drop out of nowhere. Back in 1996, the Pitoulis family picked a scenic slice of Sivota’s coastline to open a cozy hotel, which grew into a favorite with its not-so-fancy 40 rooms. Over the decades, they worked their way up from what you could kindly call “boutique” to something much closer to “you probably can’t afford it, but try anyway.”

Now the property’s fully leveled up, tying its fate to Mövenpick, a brand determined to see if luxury and local charm can coexist—or at least get through a long holiday weekend without a fight. The original warmth and simplicity? Theoretically kept alive, only now with private pools and international service standards thrown in for good measure.

What you get is Sivota’s soft sand and turquoise water, finally upgraded to “international resort” status. It’s not just a big deal for the Pitoulis family; it also shoves Epirus into the spotlight, a region that previously had all the international cachet of a casserole. Mövenpick now headlines a local tourism scene ready to grab some of that sweet, sweet high-end travel dollar.

Mövenpick: Now Serving Greek and Mediterranean Classics

Here’s where things get tongue-in-cheek. Mövenpick Resort Agios Nikolaos Sivota aims to be luxurious, yet not snobby. There’s the yoga at sunrise—because nothing says relaxation like public attempts at flexibility—and dedicated pools for adults and kids. Be warned: you may find yourself relaxing so deeply that you start to question modern life choices.

Food plays a starring role, and not just because all travelers eventually judge a place by its breakfast buffet. At Eos Restaurant, diners can tackle Greek and Mediterranean classics at breakfast, all while staring at the island of Agios Nikolaos. Other options promise all-day snacks and cocktails, served with regional ingredients so fresh the kitchen staff probably know the farmers’ birthdays. The famous Mövenpick “Chocolate Hour” is basically a license for daily indulgence at Islands Snack Bar & A la carte Restaurant. Just pretend it’s a cultural experience.

Alan O’Dea, Accor’s Senior Vice President, was quoted as saying, “Greece remains one of the most inspired and strategically important markets for Accor. Its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty make it the ideal backdrop for brands that focus on authenticity, sustainability, and meaningful experiences.” Translation: Greece looks pretty, and people want to travel there.

International Standards and Expansion Plans

Mövenpick Resort Agios Nikolaos Sivota is more than an investment—it’s a statement. Accor, which already collects hotels like some people collect fridge magnets, now calls northwest Greece home too. Recent expansion has seen Mövenpick pop up in Belgium and Azerbaijan, aiming to convince the world’s travellers that they haven’t seen it all yet. Future openings are planned in places like Italy and Montenegro (because why stop now?).

The resort promises sustainability practices. Maybe to offset all those infinity pool selfies, or perhaps so locals don’t start a petition. Either way, expect to hear a lot about local ingredients, nature-based relaxation, and eco-friendly policies.

Sivota, and Epirus in general, might just see a shift in the kind of traveler coming through—less map-wielding tourist, more world-weary luxury hunter looking to reset between yoga classes and chocolate fixes.