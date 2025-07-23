Mendoni Defends Radar Position on Papoura Hill

Lina Mendoni, the Minister of Culture, confirms that Papoura Hill’s archaeological remains will remain fully protected, addressing concerns about the placement of the radar for the New International Airport of Heraklion near the monument. According to her, this resolution comes after many discussions and studies and respects both Greece’s unique cultural heritage and the safety of modern infrastructure.

An Agreement for “Heritage and Progress”

Lina Mendoni replied to concerns from members of parliament regarding the fate of the historic Papoura Hill near Kastelli, in Crete. When questioned about the “transition from cultural peaks to privatization” and the importance of the archaeological finds nearby, Lina Mendoni underlined that, “the final plan secures both the complete protection and enhancement of the monument, and the safety of new airport operations at Kastelli.”

She pointed out the Ministry’s core responsibility: “It is our duty to adopt all necessary measures so that quality of life and advancements for citizens coexist in balance with the unique and irreplaceable wealth of our cultural heritage.” Mendoni referenced past success at Thessaloniki’s Venizelos metro station to reassure observers, stating: “What we accomplished in Thessaloniki, protecting the antiquities without halting major public works, is what we’re achieving at Papoura Hill.”

From Discovery to Final Solution

The discovery of significant ruins atop Papoura Hill changed project plans for everyone involved. Alternate locations and fresh studies followed, all focused on safeguarding the site. Mendoni reminded parliament that the hill’s prominence had been known to archaeologists since the 1980s and had been classified as a guard post, even being referenced in the Environmental Impact Assessment approved by the Ministry in 2023.

Archaeological investigation intensified in March 2024, following removal of structures from the German occupation. Once the ancient remains were uncovered and inspected in June 2024, a wide range of alternatives for installing airport radio systems were explored. The closest alternative hill, known as Hill 26, was rejected after careful expert review. Using this site risked a 24-second aircraft radar blackout, which experts highlighted as a critical safety gap.

Radar position on Papoura Hill.

Mendoni cited the consultation process: “The Central Archaeological Council provided for the full and comprehensive protection of the monument.” She described how the initial airport blueprints had called for a 30-meter reduction in hill height and the removal of 66,000 square meters of land—an outcome that was avoided entirely after the new archaeological findings.

“Transparent” Process and Independent Expertise

Mendoni assured the public that these decisions reflected expert analysis and public duty rather than private interests. “The Civil Aviation Service, a public authority, closely reviewed 200 possible locations for airport technology. None met safety standards except the solution now adopted,” she said.

To clear up concerns about independence, she explained: “The Central Archaeological Council, with seventeen distinguished members from top universities and the Academy of Athens, provided an informed and impartial opinion, imposing eleven detailed conditions for the monument’s protection.”

Mendoni stressed, “We are not removing or destroying antiquities. We are integrating them within today’s public works.” She reaffirmed her position: “Our commitment is to guarantee that public progress and heritage conservation go hand in hand, a goal we have delivered before and will deliver again at Papoura Hill and Kastelli airport.”