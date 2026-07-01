Heraklion Officials Narrowly Avoid Scaffolding the Morosini Fountain All Summer

Heraklion municipality officials held an emergency meeting to discuss the conservation of the historic Morosini Fountain.

The restoration project, initially planned for the peak of summer, faced severe backlash from the local tourism committee.

Authorities have finally agreed to push the scaffolding and construction to the autumn, sparing tourists from staring at metal poles instead of a 17th-century masterpiece.

So, the powers that be are holding yet another “broad meeting” at the Loggia this Friday, July 3. The agenda? Discussing maintenance for the Morosini Fountain.

Let us take a moment to appreciate the sheer brilliance of the initial proposal. Somewhere inside the municipal buildings of Heraklion, a genius looked at the Morosini Fountain—the iconic 17th-century lion fountain sitting in the middle of a bustling square, the absolute centerpiece of the city’s tourism appeal—and thought it would be a fantastic idea to wrap it in a metal cage during the busiest tourist months of the year.

Heraklion officials almost decided to wrap their most famous landmark, the Morosini Fountain, in scaffolding right in the middle of peak summer! Luckily, the fence is off.

The original schedule dictated that the conservation works would commence right in the middle of the summer rush. Imagine the scene: thousands of visitors flocking to the center of Crete, cameras ready, only to be greeted by a spectacular view of plywood and scaffolding. It would have been a masterclass in how to alienate the very people who keep the local economy afloat.

A Rare Moment of Clarity at the Loggia

Fortunately, a tiny fraction of common sense managed to infiltrate the bureaucratic machinery. On June 18, during a meeting of the Tourism and Business Committee, the invited antiquities conservator Maria Deli was met with a wall of sheer disbelief from the committee members. They actually pointed out the glaringly obvious flaw in the timeline. Blocking off the city’s premier landmark in July seemed, to them, like a remarkably poor strategy.

This collective eye-roll forced the municipality to call a wider meeting on Friday, July 3, at the Loggia. Deputy Mayor of Administration and Tourism George Agrimanakis had to sit down with Maria Mertzanis, the head of the Directorate of Conservation of Ancient and Modern Monuments at the Ministry of Culture, to figure out how to untangle the mess. It’s the classic Heraklion shuffle: hold a meeting, state the obvious, call it progress, and pretend the city is actually being managed.

The grand compromise? The authorities have finally decided to delay the physical intervention until the autumn. The scaffolding will wait until the summer crowds have packed their bags and flown home. The fountain will remain in its full, unobstructed glory for the peak season, allowing visitors to take their mandatory selfies without a construction worker photobombing the background.

It is a small victory for basic logic over bureaucratic scheduling. The maintenance will still happen, the 400-year-old stone lions will still get their spa treatment, but the local economy will not have to suffer through a self-inflicted visual blockade during its most profitable months.