Event: 6th Interregional Meeting of the “STEP UP” project (INTERREG EUROPE 2021-2027).

6th Interregional Meeting of the “STEP UP” project (INTERREG EUROPE 2021-2027). Focus: Strengthening policies for European pedestrians, road safety, and inclusive urban accessibility.

Strengthening policies for European pedestrians, road safety, and inclusive urban accessibility. Duration: June 30 – July 2, 2026.

June 30 – July 2, 2026. Key Site Visits: Venetian Walls, historic center, Old Port, Cultural & Conference Center, Erythraia Park, and Knossos.

As Heraklion hosts the 6th Interregional Meeting of the STEP UP project at the Loggia, the discussion centers on pedestrian viability. While the project aims to exchange best practices for sustainable mobility across European cities, Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos openly acknowledged the structural hurdles facing the local landscape.

Despite the presence of pedestrianized zones in the historic center, the city lacks the essential infrastructure—specifically continuous, unobstructed sidewalks—to connect outlying neighborhoods to the center or to one another.

Walkability and sustainable mobility are ambitious goals for a city where pedestrians often find themselves negotiating parked cars, broken pavements, utility poles, and sidewalks that mysteriously disappear just when they’re needed most.

Heraklion’s sidewalks are among the most multifunctional in Europe. They serve as pedestrian routes, private porches, outdoor kitchens, weekly barbecue venues, scooter parking, storage units, café terraces, and, when absolutely necessary, places where pedestrians attempt to walk.

Mayor’s Stated Strategy

During the opening session, Mayor Kalokairinos framed the creation of seamless pedestrian routes as a primary municipal priority. He emphasized that the goal is to shift public perception regarding travel distances within the city:

“Walkability is essential for every city, but in Heraklion, basic conditions for its realization are unfortunately absent, despite the existing pedestrian zones in the historic center. Our main problem is the lack of continuous paths that allow for direct, unobstructed movement from neighborhood to neighborhood. We must apply policies to address this reality, helping residents realize that distances are short enough to walk, thereby reducing the reliance on mechanical transport.”

The three-day summit involves delegates examining national walkability policies and urban accessibility. Residents have heard promises about improving pedestrian infrastructure before. What they’ll be watching for isn’t another strategy document or another European workshop, but visible changes on the ground: uninterrupted sidewalks, accessible crossings, and routes that don’t force pedestrians into traffic.

Because in Heraklion, “walkability” shouldn’t be an academic concept. It should mean being able to walk to the bakery without wondering whether the next hundred meters have a sidewalk at all.