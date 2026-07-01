Rethymno Expands Shared Mobility with Lime E-Bikes and Hoppy Scooters

Rethymno extends its e-scooter partnership with Hoppy Mobility for an additional year to maintain current transit options.

Lime wins the public auction to introduce next-generation Gen4 e-bikes across 29 designated city hubs.

The expansion aligns with the local Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan to reduce traffic and create a more accessible urban environment.

Rethymno is expanding its micro-mobility network, offering locals and travelers more ways to explore the historic streets without relying on cars. Municipal authorities recently approved a dual initiative to broaden sustainable transit options, securing the future of existing electric scooter fleets while introducing a brand-new system of shared electric bicycles.

Securing the Scooter Fleet and Welcoming the E-Bikes

To maintain the current transit landscape, the municipality extended its agreement with Hoppy Mobility for another twelve months. This extension guarantees the continued presence of shared e-scooters, with the operator committing to maintain strict service standards, technical support, and safety protocols.

Simultaneously, the city concluded a public oral auction to allocate specific parking hubs for a new e-bike network. Lime Transportation Technology emerged as the winning bidder. The company plans to deploy its latest Gen4 electric bicycles across the Cretan municipality. These new models feature integrated technology for smart fleet management and improved service reliability, allowing the city to monitor the network efficiently.

The Numbers Behind the Expansion

29 designated shared parking spaces allocated for the new e-bike hubs.

designated shared parking spaces allocated for the new e-bike hubs. 1 additional year added to the Hoppy Mobility e-scooter contract.

additional year added to the Hoppy Mobility e-scooter contract. 30+ countries where Lime currently operates its micro-mobility services.

countries where Lime currently operates its micro-mobility services. 1 unified Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan guiding the city’s transit evolution.

Paving the Way for Sustainable Travel

These transit upgrades form a core component of the local Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan. The overarching goal is to shape a safer, more accessible urban environment that respects both the residents and the natural surroundings. By combining the existing Hoppy scooters with the incoming Lime bicycles, the municipality creates a comprehensive network for short-distance travel.

Officials remind all riders that operating these vehicles requires adherence to the national traffic code and the specific terms of each mobile application. Pedestrians and fellow travelers share the public spaces, making responsible riding and mutual respect essential for a harmonious urban atmosphere.