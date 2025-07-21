Milos’s Sarakiniko Faces a Luxury Hotel Scandal

Sarakiniko—white-lunar and wave-sculpted, the jewel of Milos—now finds itself at the heart of a growing political and environmental storm. Revered by travelers and photographers as one of the Aegean’s most arresting landscapes, the site is now shadowed by controversy following revelations that a nearby luxury hotel was greenlit through what Greece’s National Transparency Authority calls a deeply flawed and potentially illegal process.

The 54-bed hotel, slated to rise on 19 acres in the Kaminia area, was granted a permit despite multiple foundational violations. Chief among them: the absence of any legal access via a recognized road, no official demarcation of an adjacent stream, and the failure to validate the boundaries of the shoreline and beach at the time of the permit’s approval. These, according to the Transparency Authority’s explosive report, nullify the legality of the permit itself.

Perhaps more damning is the fact that environmental and antiquities approvals came after the permit was issued—months late—raising red flags not just about negligence but also about possible criminal liability. The case is now in the hands of the Appeals Prosecutor for further investigation.

But the scandal does not stop at paperwork.

The former head of the Milos Urban Planning Office (YMOD), the body that issued the permit, has since been promoted to Deputy Regional Governor for the Environment. This revolving-door connection adds a layer of political intrigue to what is already a powder keg of local unrest and national concern.

Even more alarming is the broader context: Milos is currently facing a tidal wave of tourism development pressure, with at least 48 new hotel units somewhere in the licensing pipeline. Yet Sarakiniko, though located within a designated Wildlife Sanctuary, is unprotected by clear and enforceable building restrictions.

This regulatory vacuum, paired with a casual attitude toward environmental safeguards, is opening the door to unchecked construction in places once deemed sacred—places like Sarakiniko, where nature speaks with ancient clarity.

At a time when Greece seeks to balance prosperity with preservation, this case serves as a stark warning: sustainable tourism is not just a slogan; it is the last line of defense for the Aegean’s soul.