The global tourism industry has once again discovered its favorite sport: predicting enormous financial losses while the situation is still unfolding.

According to figures circulating in the travel sector, the ongoing conflict involving Iran could cost Middle East tourism as much as 56 billion dollars by 2027, a figure so precise it almost sounds as if someone has already counted the missing hotel towels.

The estimates come from industry data presented through international travel reports, which suggest the region may see a sharp slowdown despite attracting roughly 100 million international visitors in 2025. Now, depending on which projection one prefers, arrivals could drop by 11% to 27%, compared with earlier forecasts that confidently expected growth of about 13%.

In other words, the same experts who predicted expansion are now predicting collapse, using equally confident charts.

Tens of Millions of Tourists Predicted to Disappear on Schedule

If the numbers hold — and that is a very large if — the Middle East could lose between:

23 and 38 million international visitors;

34 to 56 billion dollars in tourism revenue;

roughly 40 billion euros at risk for the sector.

All of this, naturally, calculated while the situation is still changing by the week.

Restrictions on airspace, government travel warnings, and airline rerouting are cited as the main reasons for the projected losses. These are real factors, but attaching exact dollar amounts to them three years in advance requires a level of confidence normally reserved for weather forecasts that promise sunshine in 2027.

Aviation Disruption Always Makes the Numbers Bigger

The Middle East sits at the center of global air travel routes, handling roughly one in seven international passengers worldwide, which means any instability in the region quickly turns into dramatic headlines.

Flight path changes, longer routes, and temporary airspace closures have already affected airlines connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa. From there, it is only a short step to multiplying those delays into billions of dollars in theoretical losses.

The logic is simple: fewer flights = fewer tourists and fewer bookings; therefore, tens of billions are gone.

It sounds convincing, even if nobody can actually know how travelers will behave next year, let alone in 2027.

Tourism Diversification Plans Meet Reality

Several Gulf countries have invested heavily in tourism over the past decade, hoping to reduce dependence on oil. Saudi Arabia, which only began opening its tourism market seriously in 2019, is often mentioned as a key example.

These long-term strategies make the current forecasts look even more dramatic, because every canceled trip can now be counted not only as a lost booking, but as a lost piece of a future that has not happened yet.

Industry representatives say cancellations are already increasing, especially for destinations perceived as unsafe. Flights to certain areas have slowed, and some tour operators are shifting customers to other regions.

All of this is real. The exact price tag is another story.

Comparisons with September 11 Appear Right on Schedule

Whenever aviation is affected, comparisons with the aftermath of the September 11 attacks quickly follow, and this situation is no exception.

Analysts say the current disruption could have similar ripple effects across global travel networks, though this time the impact would spread across a wider geographic area. That may be true. It may also be impossible to measure while the crisis is still ongoing.

Even the head of the World Travel and Tourism Council, Gloria Guevara, chose careful wording, saying the industry has always shown resilience and remains a key force for economic stability — which is a polite way of admitting that nobody really knows how this will end.

Tourism Flows Will Move Somewhere Else

One prediction that rarely fails is that travelers will go somewhere else.

Industry observers already expect shifts toward alternative destinations, including Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Seychelles, Mauritius, or Morocco.

Major travel fairs have reportedly shown thinner participation from Middle Eastern exhibitors, while other regions are quietly preparing to welcome the same tourists who were supposed to fly somewhere else.

This redistribution happens every time there is a crisis. What changes is only the spreadsheet.

Forecasting Billions Before the Dust Settles

Tourism reacts fast, but forecasts often react faster. Conflicts, pandemics, airline strikes, and political tensions — every event produces numbers, and the numbers tend to grow the further into the future they go.

Today, it is 56 billion dollars by 2027. Tomorrow it could be more. Or less. Or irrelevant, if travel patterns shift in ways nobody predicted.

What is certain is that the industry will keep calculating, adjusting, revising, and recalculating again — because nothing attracts attention like a very large number attached to an uncertain future.