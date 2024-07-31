Messinia’s Tourism Woes: A Call for Action

Overtourism myths harm tourism development.

Infrastructure improvements are urgently needed.

Mismanaged short-term leases impact local businesses.

Lack of modern marketing strategies.

Collaboration and honest discussions are required for future growth.

The Hoteliers’ Association of Messinia is raising concerns over misleading narratives about overtourism. These rumours impact the already popular tourist spots and the quieter regions. Contrary to these claims, Messinia and the broader Peloponnese are seeing fewer visitors compared to last year, even with a 14% rise in tourism this year not offsetting last year’s 23% decline.

Infrastructure and Accessibility Issues

Major delays in critical infrastructure projects hinder tourism growth. Upgrades to the Kalamata airport, better connections with Crete and Thessaloniki, and completion of key road projects like Kalamata-Rizomylos-Pylos-Methoni remain unfinished. This ongoing neglect excludes the region from potential tourist markets, as inadequate facilities and accessibility limit the tourist season to just two months of domestic tourism. Meanwhile, the short-term rental market exacerbates the situation, taxing the hospitality industry and disrupting local economies.

Need for Strategic Marketing

Messinia and the Peloponnese lack a modern, effective tourism strategy. Local governments are urged to develop new approaches to attract quality tourists and extend the tourist season. By improving tourism infrastructure and enacting clear policies, the region can offer a new, appealing vision of Greece, easing congestion in overburdened areas.

The Hoteliers Association is ready to support initiatives that focus on these issues and join forces with decision-makers to ensure concrete steps are taken. Attention from officials like the Minister of Tourism, Mrs. Olga Kefalogianni, and the new Regional Mayor, Mr. Dimitris Ptocho, who are committed to the region, is essential for real change.