Discover Elios Hill: A Luxurious Retreat in Crete

Opening Date: July 2024

July 2024 Star Rating: 4-star

4-star Concept: Family and couple-friendly

Family and couple-friendly Room Types: 275 rooms and suites

275 rooms and suites Dining Options: Three à la carte restaurants and multiple bars

Three à la carte restaurants and multiple bars Activities: Waterpark, pools, playground, mini soccer

Waterpark, pools, playground, mini soccer Wellness: Spa treatments and personalized fitness programs

Spa treatments and personalized fitness programs Location: Proximity to popular Cretan attractions in Hersonissos

Elios Hill opened its doors this summer as a 4-star premium hospitality experience. This new family-friendly resort by MK Hotel Collection marries elegance with nature, making it an ideal getaway for both couples and families.

Elios Hill features 275 well-appointed rooms and suites designed for comfort and style. Each room offers a minimalist décor, blending aesthetics with practicality. The amenities ensure a relaxing stay, while the views of Cretan landscapes and the Aegean Sea add a touch of serenity.

The Two-Bedroom Suite stands out with its luxurious 38-square-meter space, accommodating up to six guests. It includes two bedrooms and a living room, providing ample comfort.

The resort boasts three à la carte restaurants with diverse culinary offerings. Elios Hill Restaurant specializes in authentic Cretan cuisine, Votano offers a romantic setting with Mediterranean dishes, and Soleado transports guests to Mexico with its vibrant flavours. For those craving Asian delicacies, Taiyō provides a dining experience with stunning views. The Cloud Bar and three pool bars, Wet Wet Bar, Cantina Bar, and Selene Bar, offer refreshing drinks and cocktails.

Elios Hill caters to families with its Waterpark, outdoor and children’s pools, and daily entertainment. The playground and Mini Soccer 5 x 5 field enhance the family experience, ensuring something for everyone.

At Drops Wellness & Spa, guests can indulge in treatments like Olivo Therapy. The hotel’s gym offers tailored fitness programs. Cyclists will appreciate the scenic routes nearby. Located close to top attractions like the Crete Golf, Aquarium of Crete, and the ancient site of Knossos, Elios Hill provides easy access to a range of cultural and recreational activities.