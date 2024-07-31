NextTrip Introduces Advanced Group Booking Platform

Streamlined booking for individual travellers in a group

Simplifies tasks for group leaders

User-friendly pre- and post-stay options

Positive feedback from early testers

Ready to meet growing demand in group travel

NextTrip (NASDAQ: NTRP) has launched a new Group Booking Platform featuring proprietary technology designed specifically for its direct-to-consumer travel website. This platform provides a flexible and versatile option for both travellers and group organizers.

Enhanced Convenience for Travelers and Organizers

The platform simplifies the booking process by allowing each traveller to book their own arrangements while still being part of a group. This flexibility ensures that travellers can book at their convenience. Group leaders also benefit from the platform, which eliminates the need to manually gather travel details like dates, flight information, and room preferences. It’s easy for guests to add pre- and post-stays and book activities. The platform can be accessed via email invitations and can be integrated into various websites, such as conferences and custom event sites. Future updates are planned to include more destination choices, customization options, and white-label capabilities.

Successful Testing and Positive Feedback

Before its official launch, the platform was tested with several groups focused on special event travel in both domestic and international markets. Testers found the booking process to be user-friendly and straightforward. They appreciated the ease of selecting accommodations, flights, and transportation, as well as the availability of the NextTrip Concierge Team for any questions or assistance. Initial users indicated strong satisfaction and a likelihood to use NextTrip for future group travel, recommending it to friends.

Meeting the Surge in Group Travel Demand

Bill Kerby, CEO of NextTrip, noted the rapid resurgence in group, corporate, and family travel post-pandemic. The platform positions NextTrip to take advantage of this growth. Data from Amadeus Demand360® shows a significant increase in group hotel bookings, with 12 million more room nights booked in the first half of 2023 compared to the previous year, an 18% rise. Kerby expects this upward trend to continue. The platform caters to groups of various sizes, from intimate social gatherings to large corporate events.

Historically, booking group travel has been a manual and cumbersome process. NextTrip aims to disrupt this space with technology that simplifies group bookings. Initially focused on direct consumer bookings, NextTrip plans to introduce a travel agent solution in the future. Multigenerational travel, where families travel together for events like weddings and reunions, is a growing market. According to MMGY’s Portrait of American Travelers®, 40% of active leisure travellers have taken at least one multigenerational trip in the past year. Corporate team events and meetings have also gained importance, providing opportunities for remote and hybrid teams to network.

With ongoing technology and development initiatives, including the recent launch of NextTrip’s FlexPay, NextTrip aims to continue driving revenue and growth through its innovative travel booking platform.