Malevizi Festival Returns in September With Free Concerts, Local Culture, and Traditional Dances

The 4th annual Malevizi Festival takes place in Gazi, Heraklion, from September 4 to 6, 2026.

The event invites local cultural associations to register for exhibition booths by July 20.

Visitors will enjoy free daily concerts, traditional dances, and authentic Cretan experiences at Katsamanis Square.

“The Festival always closes with the echo of tradition, the sounds that raised us, with the dances that made us feel like little gods,” states the official press release linked above.

The Malevizi Festival returns for its fourth edition on September 4, 5, and 6, 2026, transforming the center of Gazi into a lively celebration of Cretan culture, creativity, local flavors, music, and community.

Hosted in front of the Town Hall and the Mikis Theodorakis Theatre, the festival brings together the many faces of Malevizi—from mountain traditions and coastal life to local producers, artists, craftspeople, and cultural associations. Visitors can expect hands-on experiences, exhibitions, performances, and plenty of opportunities to discover the people and stories that give the region its unique identity.

Each evening builds toward free concerts in Katsamani Square, featuring well-known Greek artists alongside talented local musicians who set the stage with performances spanning a variety of musical styles. As always, the festival concludes on a distinctly Cretan note, with traditional music and dances that have brought generations together and continue to define the island’s cultural heartbeat.

The Municipality of Malevizi is now inviting cultural associations, women’s organizations, cooperatives, community groups, and other local organizations to take part by hosting a pavilion during the festival.

Applications for exhibition spaces are open until Monday, July 20, 2026. Interested groups can call 2813 400660, 6984356690, or 6974043005, or send an email to malevizifestival@gmail.com to secure their space.