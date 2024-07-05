“Kyrveia 2024” Kicks Off in Ierapetra July 9th

Opening July 9th with a concert featuring Natassa Bofiliou, the 41st consecutive “Kyrveia” cultural festival continues to promote the region’s culture and tradition.

Through the efforts of the Municipality of Ierapetra and numerous volunteer organizations and sponsors, this year’s festival will feature various events and cultural programs to entertain and inform locals and visitors about the inherited traditions of this part of Crete and Greece. Deputy Mayor of Culture and Social Policy of Ierapetra, Fotini Perakaki, offered this with the news:

This year the Municipality of Ierapetra completes 41 years since the first holding of the cultural events “Kyrveia”. This year in Ierapetra we organized cultural and other to cover a range of interests. Everyone involved exhibited great enthusiasm and joy in creating something magnificent for spectator’s to take part in.

More information about this year’s Kyrveia can be found here (PDF). At the opening, all events will take place at Minos Park and at the 3rd Gymnasium school.

Natassa Bofiliou (above from Panic Records) will perform songs from her album “Something is Burning.” A full program of traditional evenings with Cretan music, dances, concerts, culture exhibitions, and theatrical performances for young and old will be presented in the coming days throughout July and August.