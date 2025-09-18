Lizards in Your Airbnb in Crete

The day began, as many do in Heraklion, with a message from the boss. It wasn’t about a ferry strike, a power cut, or another round of complaints about sewage pipes. It was about lizards. “They’re creepy. I am terrified,” she said, as if a dragon had landed on her balcony.

This is the same person who has lived through German winters, Romanian summers, and the everyday chaos of Cretan bureaucracy without blinking. But put one little gecko on her wall and the drama begins. And since she is the boss, we write about it.

So here you go: the definitive Argophilia guide to keeping lizards out of your house without losing your mind, your sleep, or your reputation.

What lizards actually are (besides terrifying, apparently)

First, the facts. Crete is full of them. Little wall lizards, geckos, and their cousins have lived here since long before we started arguing about Airbnb licenses. They are cold-blooded, small, and spend their lives darting between rocks, walls, and whatever shady spot they can find.

They are harmless. They do not bite you, they do not carry curses, and they are not auditioning for Jurassic Park. What they do carry is a taste for mosquitoes, ants, flies, and cockroaches. In short, they are unpaid pest control.

But logic rarely wins against fear. If you are one of those people (like my boss) who cannot share a ceiling with a reptile, then you need more than reassurance. You need prevention.

Why they come inside

Lizards don’t break down doors. They slip through gaps and follow the food. Insects are their buffet. Where you have moths dancing around a lamp, you will have lizards. Where you have crumbs drawing ants, you will have lizards. And where you have an open window at night, well — that’s practically an invitation.

Step one: seal the gates

You wouldn’t leave your door open for goats, so don’t leave it open for geckos.

Door sweeps: Install strips at the bottom of your doors. If you can see daylight under it, so can they.

Install strips at the bottom of your doors. If you can see daylight under it, so can they. Mesh screens: Windows and balcony doors should have fine mesh. A regular mosquito net keeps out mosquitoes and their predators too.

Windows and balcony doors should have fine mesh. A regular mosquito net keeps out mosquitoes and their predators too. Seal cracks: Use silicone or filler around window frames, vents, and wall joints. A gap the width of your little finger is wide enough for a lizard.

It sounds tedious, but one afternoon of sealing beats weeks of broom-wielding panic attacks.

Step two: shut down the bug disco

Outdoor lights attract insects. Insects attract lizards. Lizards attract screaming. The solution is simple:

Turn off outdoor bulbs when you don’t need them.

Swap to yellow “bug lights” that are less attractive to insects.

Don’t keep food near balconies or terraces where lights are on.

The fewer bugs, the fewer lizards.

Step three: cancel the buffet

Cleanliness is not glamorous advice, but it works.

Sweep crumbs, wipe counters, and empty bins nightly.

Cover fruit bowls (flies love them).

Store pet food in sealed containers.

No insects = no reptiles chasing them into your kitchen.

Step four: smells they can’t stand

Forget poisons. You do not need to kill lizards — they are part of the ecosystem, and they keep worse pests away. But you can repel them.

Peppermint oil: Mix a few drops with water and spray around windows and doors.

Mix a few drops with water and spray around windows and doors. Garlic cloves: Place them on windowsills or near entry points.

Place them on windowsills or near entry points. Eggshell trick: Old Cretan wisdom says leaving clean eggshell halves where lizards linger makes them think predators are near.

These methods are cheap, non-toxic, and safe for pets and kids.

Step five: outsource the chase

If, despite all precautions, one slips inside, do not panic. Or rather, let someone else panic for you.

Open a window, keep lights on near the exit, and use a broom to guide it out. They are quick, but they always head for open air once they feel movement. If you are terrified, hand the broom to your partner, your neighbor, or anyone else with a steadier nerve. There is no shame in delegation.

A cultural footnote: lizards as luck

In many Cretan villages, lizards are not hated but welcomed. They are considered signs of luck, protectors against mosquitoes, or simply part of the scenery. In Minoan times, lizards were painted on pottery as symbols of renewal and survival. Tourists may panic when they see them skitter across their hotel walls, but locals mostly shrug.

Still, fear is not rational, and luck is not comfort when you are staring at tiny claws on the wall. If you feel uneasy, it’s your home, and you have the right to keep it lizard-free.

Visitors new to Crete often spot lizards in hotels, rental homes, or tavernas. Some laugh, some scream, and some call reception demanding exterminators. This guide works for them too. Owners of rentals and Airbnbs should seal gaps, install screens, and keep lights low if they want five-star reviews. Nothing ruins a tourist’s sense of Mediterranean romance faster than a lizard sprinting across their suitcase.