New Special Routes for Lavrio-Agios Efstratios-Lemnos-Kavala Line

The usual operator for the Lavrio-Agios Efstratios-Lemnos-Kavala line bailed on their responsibilities. They didn’t show up to renew their contract properly, leaving the Ministry of Shipping scrambling for solutions. It gets sketchier. When the Ministry opened a public call for substitutes, the market shrugged. Ships were available partially but not for the entire route. Smooth planning? Forget it.

On top of this supply chain drama, a court case muddied the waters. A claim landed at the Council of State, halting plans for the permanent line. Everyone’s on hold, waiting for the decision. Cue corporate lawyers popping champagne while commuters grind their teeth. Until then, the Ministry greenlit stopgap measures and a series of “new special routes” to keep things moving, sort of.

The Patchwork Schedule

So here’s the plan—grab your calendars and maybe a shot of ouzo:

Blue Star Chios and Blue Star Mykonos will spice up their Tuesday runs from Mytilene. Starting February 18, 2025, they’ll swing by Agios Efstratios, hit Lemnos, and dock at Kavala on Wednesday.

will spice up their Tuesday runs from Mytilene. Starting February 18, 2025, they’ll swing by Agios Efstratios, hit Lemnos, and dock at Kavala on Wednesday. Nisos Samos steps up for Saturday service from Mytilene to Lemnos and Kavala on February 22, 2025, with a return trip on Sunday. If it gets busy, this ride could stick around on Saturdays.

steps up for Saturday service from Mytilene to Lemnos and Kavala on February 22, 2025, with a return trip on Sunday. If it gets busy, this ride could stick around on Saturdays. RoRo Talos will tackle a marathon route from Piraeus to Ikaria, Samos, Chios, Mytilene, Lemnos, and Kavala for heavy-duty logistics. This happens February 17–21, 2025. Think of it as the grand tour of the Aegean.

will tackle a marathon route from Piraeus to Ikaria, Samos, Chios, Mytilene, Lemnos, and Kavala for heavy-duty logistics. This happens February 17–21, 2025. Think of it as the grand tour of the Aegean. Thalassitis rounds out the lineup with weekly trips from Piraeus to Chios, Mytilene, Lemnos, and either Thessaloniki or Kavala.

Here’s the kicker: Is Kavala being dropped temporarily from the Lavrio route? Purely provisional. Once the legal dust settles, expect the Lavrio-Agios Efstratios-Lemnos-Kavala flow to resume its groove. Kavala’s a non-negotiable connection point for the Ministry; there are no ifs, ands, or buts about it.

What’s Next for the Islands?

Island mayors and MPs recently huddled with the Minister to hash out a master plan. The goal? Stability. By 2029, multi-year contracts (four-year minimum) will put sturdier ships into play. Hooray for fewer delays and better passenger seats—or so we hope. Plus, higher funding incentives aim to attract newer vessels for 2025-2029. It’s about time, right?

Meanwhile, the Lemnos-Alexandroupoli line via Samothraki continues to thrive every summer from June 2 to August 31. This backup option has low-key become a rising star. Lemnos fans might consider booking sooner rather than later.

The Bottom Line

To call the Lavrio-Agios Efstratios-Lemnos-Kavala disruptions a headache would be putting it mildly. The Ministry is shaking up schedules to patch things up until permanent solutions can sail in—literally. If you’ve got travel plans, keep checking schedules, and maybe keep an eye on that Council of State decision. For now, buckle up (or, well, dock your boat) and ride it out.

For official updates, visit the Ministry of Shipping’s Official Page.