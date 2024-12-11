Potential New Rules on Short-Term Rentals in Greece Leave Hosts and Guests Fuming

Short-term rentals operating under Article 111 of Law 4446/2016 must meet specific standards to operate legally if Article 3 Specifications for short-term leased properties passes. Here’s a breakdown of what’s now on the checklist:

The Mandatory Checklist:

Residential Use Compliance : The property must qualify as a residential space under Article 2(95) of Law 4067/2012 and provide natural light, ventilation, and air conditioning.

: The property must qualify as a residential space under Article 2(95) of Law 4067/2012 and provide natural light, ventilation, and air conditioning. Liability Insurance : Properties must carry liability insurance to cover damages or accidental injuries.

: Properties must carry liability insurance to cover damages or accidental injuries. Safety Measures : Electrical inspections, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, residual-current devices, and exit signage are required.

: Electrical inspections, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, residual-current devices, and exit signage are required. Pest Control: A rodent and insect control certification, a first aid kit, and an emergency contact guide are also mandatory.

Compliance is verified via inspections conducted by Ministry of Tourism representatives or joint teams with the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR). Inspectors notify property managers at least ten days in advance and request supporting documents for verification.

Inspectors can request police assistance during checks if deemed necessary, as authorized under Article 161 of PD 141/1991.

Inspector Protocol

Inspectors follow strict identification protocols. They carry service IDs and specific written orders issued by Tourism Ministry officials or the IAPR. These orders include:

The reference number and issue date of the order.

The inspector’s full name.

The property manager’s or owner’s name, address, and tax identification number.

Inspectors collaborate with property managers during inspections. Managers are required to present all relevant documents and evidence supporting compliance.

The Consequences: Big Fines, Bigger Headaches

Failing to comply comes with heavy penalties. A €5,000 fine is issued when:

Access to the property is denied.

Any of the listed standards is unmet.

Requirements under Section 6 are not fulfilled.

Property managers must pay the fine immediately. The fine is collected as public revenue through standard collection procedures under Law 4978/2022.

After a violation, managers have 15 days to make corrections. The fine doubles if a second check within a year reveals continued noncompliance. Repeated offences quadruple the penalty.

Voices from the Rental Trenches

Meanwhile, short-term rental owners are fuming. Many say the new rules unfairly favour hotels and punish individual property owners.

Christos lamented: “A €5,000 fine for something like moving an exit sign to the left? What’s next, paying rent to ourselves? The fine should be €200 tops for minor issues, with extra charges only if we fail to fix them. And inspections? In my own home?! Why not use certified engineers instead of playing hall monitor!”

Rena passionately argued: “These rules are absurd! They treat homeowners as if we’re businesses. Hotels have budgets for this nonsense; private hosts don’t. We’re being shoved aside to boost hotel profits. It’s unfair and will drive tourists away!”

Consumers Speak Out

Guests are weighing in, too. Many Airbnb users say overregulation could lead to fewer, pricier options.

A frequent Airbnb traveller, Katy said: “I rent these homes for their affordability and local vibe. If hosts get fined for tiny infractions, prices will skyrocket—or worse, rentals will disappear altogether.”

Scott shared his concern: “Tourists deserve safe facilities, but this feels excessive. If regulations push everyone into hotels, the whole ‘live like a local’ appeal is gone.”

The rules spark frustration, primarily because they blur the line between private homes and commercial properties. Managers warn it’s only a matter of time before fewer homes join rental platforms, leaving cities and travellers to bear the costs of these changes.