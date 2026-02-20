Because clearly nothing says breaking news like: “It might rain on Saturday.”

Crete will experience — brace yourselves — weather.

According to the dramatic bulletin, a northern airflow will cause weak temporary showers and enhanced northerlies. Enhanced. Not regular. Enhanced. As if someone upgraded them to Premium Winds™.

Friday night: some rain.

Saturday: maybe unstable.

Sunday: possibly wetter in the north.

Monday: the apocalypse ends, and the sun returns for kite flying.

Stop the presses.

We are informed that a “disturbance from the west” will alter the weather.

A disturbance. From the west.

Imagine Zeus texting:

“Guys, a small disturbance is coming. Nothing personal.”

Saturday begins sunny, then instability appears — like an unexpected relative at Carnival.

Winds: 3–4 Beaufort.

At sea: up to 5 Beaufort.

Five.

Somewhere in Crete, a plastic tablecloth trembles nervously.

Temperatures will reach 16–17°C.

So… normal February weather?

Sunday escalates dramatically.

The northern current strengthens.

Temperatures drop.

Winds might locally reach 6 Beaufort.

Six.

We must clearly notify the nation.

Carnival celebrations may be affected by rain in the north. Still, the south remains generally fine — because Crete, as always, cannot agree on anything, not even weather.

Now for the grand finale:

Clean Monday.

Morning clouds.

Some weak local rain.

Then — and here comes the cinematic shift — the scene will be restored.

Sunshine.

Favorable winds for kite flying.

Outdoor festivities saved.

Civilization preserved.

The northerly wind will be around 4 Beaufort in the west, “particularly favorable” for Koulouma.

Particularly favorable.

As if the wind sat down with organizers and negotiated terms.

In the east, winds are slightly stronger early on, then weaken.

Because even the wind needs to calm down after Carnival.

And next week?

Good conditions.

An “exhale” after instability.

You know what else would have worked?

“Weekend mixed. Monday fine. Bring a jacket.”

But no.

We must have:

disturbance

instability phenomena

cold air masses

operational wind analysis

All to tell us that February behaves like February.

In conclusion, the sky will experiment briefly. Kites will fly. Halva will survive. Life will continue.

Thank you for attending this urgent atmospheric summit.