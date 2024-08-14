Crete Selected as Gastronomic Region of Europe for 2026

Crete has been selected to be included in the Gastronomic Regions of Europe 2026 by The International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism (IGCAT).

An international jury comprising four experts, accompanied by IGCAT’s President, Diane Dodd, PhD, evaluated the application of the Crete region for the title of European Region of Gastronomy 2026. After reviewing the bid book Crete: Experience the Gastronomic Magic of Simplicity, submitted on December 5, 2023. Crete’s Regional Governor, Stavros Arnaoutakis, made this statement upon learning of the announcement:

The honorable decision of the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism, to declare Crete as the Gastronomic Region of Europe for 2026, is a great honor, and a moment that makes all Cretans proud.

Governor Arnaoutakis applauded all those local people and institutions for their efforts to gain recognition for legendary Cretan gastronomy.

The IGCAT jury making the decision had visited Crete back in May to assess the region’s suitability and readiness to host the title in 2026. During that visit, the jury met with over 60 stakeholders from across the islands, including associations of municipalities, regional government representatives for agriculture, culture and heritage, chefs, academics, business representatives, educators, and local entities concerned with the development and protection of Crete as a gastronomic region. The jury was impressed to discover that so many were involved and invested in the process of creating, supporting, and showcasing Crete gastronomy now and in the future. The jury took special note of the work of the Agronutritional Cooperation of the Region of Crete and their ‘Crete—Land of Values’ certification scheme, which identifies high-quality, healthy local products and supports their availability in local restaurants, hotels, and shops. They also made reference in their press release to Ploigos Education and Development Company’s development of a roadmap for local players to get involved.

The jury also made mention of several scores of contributing institutions and companies, including (but not limited to):

University of Crete

Fabrica Farm & Houses in Vamos village

Ligo Krasi, Ligo Thalassa restaurant in Heraklion

Avli Restaurant in Rethymnon

Anogia Municipality

Municipality of Sitia

Panagiotis Magganas, owner, Peskesi Restaurant (olive oil tasting above)

Maria Pitsikaki, representative Cretan Women in Business Association

Katerina Xekalou, owner of Avli Restaurant

And many, many more stakeholders and contributors

About the World/ European Region of Gastronomy Award

The International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism (IGCAT) is the operative institute that oversees the management and coordination of the World and European Region of Gastronomy Award. IGCAT believes that cross-sectoral collaboration will help regions find solutions to current-day challenges. Thus, the award is given not only because an area has excellent gastronomy but also because the whole region is working together to create a more sustainable food future. IGCAT encourages hospitality industries to participate and everyone across the entire ecosystem, including public, private, NGO, and academic institutions.

The first step in applying for the Award is to bring these different entities together. The next stage is to create a bid book that pulls together as many great initiatives as possible so that people within the region can begin to appreciate how rich their resources are. The third stage is a jury visit that concludes with a recommendation for the IGCAT Board and a report to help the region prepare for a successful journey.

Candidate and awarded Regions of Gastronomy, guided by IGCAT, are working together to strengthen food security through the celebration of distinctive food cultures; create employment by stimulating creativity and gastronomic innovation; nourish children and adults through culinary and cultural education; drive environmental sustainability in tourism, hospitality and agricultural sectors; support balance and sustainable tourism practices; highlight and support expertise from within rural and urban communities, creating connections and sharing good practices; and ultimately they contribute to community health and well-being.