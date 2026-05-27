Art and Picnic Under the Olive Trees at Koronekes Olive Mill

Sensory Escape: The “Under the Olive Trees” series returns to the historic Archanes region, offering an evening of open-air canvas painting, local flavors, and relaxed curation.

The “Under the Olive Trees” series returns to the historic Archanes region, offering an evening of open-air canvas painting, local flavors, and relaxed curation. All-Inclusive Package: The €60 ticket fully covers an easel, all painting supplies, a premium local picnic charcuterie box, an estate olive oil tasting, and local wines.

The €60 ticket fully covers an easel, all painting supplies, a premium local picnic charcuterie box, an estate olive oil tasting, and local wines. No Experience Required: Designed specifically for absolute beginners, the session focuses entirely on pressure-free creation, mindfulness, and connecting with nature.

Designed specifically for absolute beginners, the session focuses entirely on pressure-free creation, mindfulness, and connecting with nature. Idyllic Setting: Hosted at the small, family-run Koronekes Olive Mill in Kapnistou Metochi, the pet-friendly event runs Saturday, June 6, from 18:30 to 21:30.

The ancient agricultural landscape of Archanes is preparing to host a uniquely restorative gathering. Nestled within the silver-green canopy of Kapnistou Metochi, the family-run Koronekes Olive Mill is opening its private estate fields for an intimate fusion of landscape art. Conceptually curated by Fani Kampani, the evening is designed to offer a complete disconnect from the frantic pace of daily life.

Canvas Painting Beneath the Canopy

The heart of the evening centers around a blank canvas, but without the intimidating expectations of a formal art class. Participants are provided with their own easel and a full suite of painting materials, arranged directly under the boughs of the estate’s trees. The philosophy of the event is simple: you do not need to know how to paint. Instead, attendees are guided to rediscover the intuitive, pressure-free joy of creation, using the shifting evening light and the rugged Cretan landscape as their immediate inspiration.

Local Microbreweries, Organic Wines, and Artisan Charcuterie

The artistic session flows seamlessly into a curated sunset picnic as the grove is illuminated by soft lanterns. Guests will be treated to custom-crafted premium charcuterie and local cheese boxes sourced directly from the renowned Kassakis artisan charcuterie. To complement the flavors, the evening features cold beers from independent local microbreweries and select vintages from nearby organic boutique wineries.

The experience also includes an educational olive oil tasting on-site, showcasing the monovarietal, cold-pressed oils produced right at the Koronekes mill.

A Full-Circle Remembrance

As the evening draws to a close, host Kiara introduces a delicate touch of French tradition to the Cretan grove, offering each guest a freshly baked madeleine. Evoking the famous “Madeleine de Proust,” this sweet final note serves as a symbolic return to the unburdened, carefree memories of childhood.

Event Details & Logistics

Date & Time: Saturday, June 6, 18:30 to 21:30

Saturday, June 6, 18:30 to 21:30 Location: Koronekes Olive Mill, Kapnistou Metochi, Archanes, Heraklion, Crete

Koronekes Olive Mill, Kapnistou Metochi, Archanes, Heraklion, Crete Admission: €60.00 (All-inclusive of art supplies, picnic box, wine, and tastings)

€60.00 (All-inclusive of art supplies, picnic box, wine, and tastings) What to Wear: Comfortable outdoor clothing and walking shoes. A light jacket or sweater is highly recommended as the temperature drops in the grove after sunset.

Comfortable outdoor clothing and walking shoes. A light jacket or sweater is highly recommended as the temperature drops in the grove after sunset. Pet Policy: The event is entirely pet-friendly; well-behaved dogs are welcome to join their owners in the grove.

Cancellation Policy

Reservations canceled up to 7 days before the event qualify for a full refund. Cancellations made between 7 days and 24 hours in advance forfeit the deposit amount. No-shows or cancellations within 24 hours are subject to a 100% charge. In the event of severe weather or organizational cancellation, full refunds will be systematically issued.