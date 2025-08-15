Kastoria’s Lake Turns Green for 8th Eco Festival

The 8th Ecological Agriculture and Handicraft Festival will take place in Kastoria, Greece, from 29–31 August 2025. Featuring organic products, artisan crafts, sustainability workshops, and children’s activities, this lakeside celebration blends tradition, creativity, and ecological awareness.

In the final days of August, Kastoria’s lake becomes more than a scenic backdrop. It turns into a meeting ground for producers and craftspeople from across Greece, each bringing goods shaped by skill, tradition, and the land itself.

Visitors wander past stalls of mountain herbs, legumes in earthy tones, jars of golden honey, and ceramics fresh from the kiln. Every seller has a story, and every purchase carries a piece of the place it came from.

• Dates: 29–31 August 2025 – three days of eco flavors, colors, and crafts by Kastoria’s shimmering lake.

• Exhibitors: Organic farmers and artisans from across Greece, each with a story to taste or touch.

• Program Highlights:

– Market stalls with herbs, pulses, honey, and handmade goods

– Workshops on clean food production

– Talks on ecology and biodiversity

– Kid-friendly fun: painting, pottery, and puppet shows

• Vibe: Summer sunsets, the scent of herbs in the air, and conversations that drift from sustainability to storytelling.

