Epirus Music Village Brings a Week of Tradition to Pogoni

From August 24 to 31, the quiet village of Ktismata in Pogoni will trade its stillness for a week of music, movement, and cultural exchange. The inaugural Epirus Music Village – Mousika Ktismata aims to become a recurring celebration of the living tradition of Epirus.

Held under the auspices of the President of the Hellenic Republic, K. Tasoulas, and co-organized by the Region of Epirus and the International Center for Epirus Music, the event draws inspiration from similar successes such as Crete’s “Labyrinth,” Pelion’s Music Village, and the workshops in Drama. Here, however, the spotlight is solely on one of Greece’s most distinctive musical identities — the polyphonic songs, dances, and instruments of Epirus.

A Village Full of Music and Knowledge

Seventeen artists and educators, each with strong ties to Epirus or expertise in its traditions, will lead an intensive week of workshops. The program includes:

Instrumental classes : clarinet, lute, violin, and traditional percussion

: clarinet, lute, violin, and traditional percussion Vocal training : polyphonic and monophonic singing in the Epirus style

: polyphonic and monophonic singing in the Epirus style Dance lessons: traditional steps from Epirus and other parts of mainland Greece

As the sun sets, the learning will shift to shared evenings of open-air concerts and dance gatherings — free for locals and visitors alike. These nights will fill the village with authentic sounds, laughter, and the rhythm of communal celebration.

Tradition in Conversation with Today

The organisers are candid about their aim: to make the music of Epirus a living workshop, not a glass-cased relic. They talk about “renewal” as easily as they talk about “preservation,” and in Pogoni, that feels natural. This is borderland country — a place where influences have always met, tangled, and turned into something unique. The location itself, on the Greek-Albanian frontier, carries a symbolism of connection and resilience, and now it adds the role of cultural host to its long list of identities.

For the local economy, this is more than just a cheerful noise. Visitors will eat, stay, explore — and leave with a sense of having touched something genuine. For young musicians and dancers, it is an open door to mentors, peers, and a tradition that will only last if they carry it forward.

The First Epirus Music Village is not just a festival. It is a village remembering its heartbeat — and inviting you to dance along.

Details of the workshops, instructors, and complete program are available at www.mousikaktismata.gr, where registration can also be completed. Places are expected to fill quickly.

The First Epirus Music Village is more than a date on the calendar — it is a bridge between generations, a celebration of identity, and a promise that tradition, when nurtured, does not fade but sings even louder.