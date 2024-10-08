Karpathos Could Be A Solution to Overtourism

Karpathos stands out as a compelling alternative to bustling tourist hotspots. The British newspaper Express recognises this charming Greek island as one of the 24 remarkable places to explore worldwide. It presents a refreshing shift away from the thronging crowds of more conventional destinations.

Karpathos boasts an ancient past, where evidence of human habitation dates back to 4,000 BC. Often referred to as “the land of the Titans” in Greek mythology, the island’s storied landscape is a tapestry of historical intrigue, inviting visitors to step back in time.

Olympos, a picturesque village on Karpathos and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, preserves its rich cultural identity. Traditional dress and the archaic dialect spoken by locals underscore its enduring traditions. Express highlights Karpathos as an exceptional holiday spot, boasting stunning mountains, unspoilt terrains, fragrant forests, traditional settlements, and crystal-clear waters, ideal for visits beyond the summer months.

Tasos Milios, the Vice Mayor of Karpathos, states, “Extending the holiday season is a target we aim to reach, focusing on natural beauty, local culture, gastronomy, and alternative activities, alongside hosting diverse events.” In line with this vision, the second Gastronomic Festival, held on 19th September by Karpathos Municipality, celebrated the island’s culinary delights. Visitors indulged in the exquisite local cuisine and traditional goods, embracing the island’s magnetic allure.

Renowned local chefs showcased flavours rooted in Karpathian tradition, utilising native products. Celebrity chef Akis Petretzikis demonstrated a special culinary exhibition, emphasising the island’s unique ingredients. Beyond creative cuisine, the festival honoured Karpathos’ timeless customs with live music and local delicacies, offering guests a taste of makarounes, local cheeses, and another island fare as part of a delightful off-peak travel experience.

According to Civil Aviation Authority statistics, overall air arrivals increased by 1.4% for the tourism season from May to September 2024, welcoming 122,286 visitors.