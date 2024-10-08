Crete’s Roads Get Critical Safety Improvements

The Finance Minister, Christos Staikouras, is set to visit Crete to focus on infrastructure enhancement.

Emphasis on projects affecting the island’s growth and safety is anticipated.

Discussions will highlight dangerous areas within the road network, aiming at strategic development and government commitment.

Christos Staikouras has unveiled plans for a crucial visit to Crete aimed at boosting the island’s infrastructure. His agenda spotlights the development of infrastructure projects and the financial backing required for such ventures, including the significant VOAK motorway. This initiative is of utmost importance, blending safety and progress.

Stavros Arnaoutakis underscores the significance of this visit. While speaking on the ‘Hour of Focus’ programme with Manos Daskalakis, he highlighted the strategic and investment value of the VOAK project. He emphasised, “Government engagement is expected to fuel the progress and fulfilment of commitments, uplifting Crete’s safety and development status.”

The regional discussions will centre around identified high-risk zones of the VOAK, as outlined by Stavros Arnaoutakis and the Region of Crete. Focus will be particularly intense on the following areas:

Chania Region : the peripheral section of the VOAK from Tavronitis to Souda, the Kalamio junction, the Kalyves intersection, and the Vryses junction.

: the peripheral section of the VOAK from Tavronitis to Souda, the Kalamio junction, the Kalyves intersection, and the Vryses junction. Rethymno Region : Sfikaki, Skaleta, the Bali junction, and the Sisses junction.

: Sfikaki, Skaleta, the Bali junction, and the Sisses junction. Heraklion Region : the straight stretch at Fodele and the peripheral section of the Peninsula, both before and after the Stalis Tunnel.

: the straight stretch at Fodele and the peripheral section of the Peninsula, both before and after the Stalis Tunnel. Lasithi Region: the straight at Neapoli and the road network from Pachia Ammos to Sitia.

This visit promises to address critical safety concerns while endorsing governmental pledges for infrastructure advancement on the enchanting island of Crete. Through focused attention on the aforementioned areas, efforts are poised to secure and transform the roadways, fostering safer and more efficient travel.