Gavdos Port Hit by Storm Chaos as Boats Sink and a Car Is Swept Away

10 boats sank at Karave port in Gavdos on the same day

at Karave port in Gavdos on the same day A parked car was dragged into the sea by the rough waters

by the rough waters Waves overtopped the breakwater , flooding the inner harbor

, flooding the inner harbor Conditions are ongoing, with strong southwesterly winds expected to continue into the night

Frontex personnel remained on an inflatable craft, working to keep it secure

Southwesterly winds have turned the port of Karave in Gavdos into a scene of heavy damage and escalating risk, as rough seas breached the harbor’s defenses and vessels tied along the quay began going under one after another.

By midday, another small boat sank while still moored at the pier—an incident captured on video, with the owner watching helplessly as the sea took it. Reports from the area say that since morning hours, ten boats in total have been recorded as sunk in the harbor. At the same time, a vehicle parked near the port was swept into the water by the force of the conditions.

The incident highlights how quickly the port’s inner area can become unsafe when wind direction and wave height align against the breakwater. With waves reportedly clearing the breakwater and spilling into the harbor, the mooring area turned into a trap rather than a shelter.

Karave Port Details

Karave is Gavdos’ key point of arrival and supply—a small port that must serve as a lifeline, marina, and shelter all at once. In storms like this, the same compact layout that makes the port functional also makes it vulnerable: strong winds and surge can push water into areas normally protected, throwing moored craft against structures and ripping lines under strain.

As the day progressed, anxiety among boat owners reportedly grew, particularly as night approached and the forecast called for continued strong winds in the south of Crete. Under the same conditions, Frontex personnel remained aboard an inflatable boat, attempting to keep it secure as the sea continued to batter the harbor.

This is not a routine “bad weather” moment. When waves enter the inner harbor, the danger is immediate: vessels can sink while tied, and anything unsecured near the waterline—including vehicles—can be moved or pulled into the sea.

Travel and Safety Warning for Gavdos

If you are on Gavdos right now—or planning to travel there—this is the wrong time to treat the harbor like a sightseeing spot. Extreme winds make ports deceptively dangerous. People underestimate how quickly a wave can sweep a person off their feet, especially when surfaces are wet, and currents swirl within enclosed harbor areas.

Visitors should avoid the pier and breakwater edges during storms, and drivers should not park near the waterline when conditions are unstable. Sea spray and surge can turn “safe ground” into moving water very fast, and a harbor is not a safe place to watch a storm.

Given Gavdos’ dependence on maritime access, conditions like these may also affect routing and service timing. Travelers should be prepared for delays and stay updated through official announcements.