Icelandair Launches New Route to Istanbul

Icelandair, which previously concentrated on North American connections, now targets Asian and Middle Eastern markets. Beginning September 5, 2025, passengers can fly to Istanbul International Airport (IST) on Icelandair’s new route.

The service is available four days a week and links the two destinations with a 5-hour and 30-minute flight duration. This route marks a departure from Icelandair’s usual strategy, which traditionally centred around routes connecting North America and Europe via its Reykjavik hub.

The 2,562-mile journey between Reykjavík–Keflavík Airport (KEF) and Istanbul International Airport (IST) is facilitated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The plane is configured to accommodate 160 passengers, featuring 16 business class seats and 144 in economy.

Flight Schedule for the New Route:

FI900 : Keflavik (KEF) to Istanbul (IST) | 3:25 PM – 11:55 PM | Sun, Tue, Thu, Fri

: Keflavik (KEF) to Istanbul (IST) | 3:25 PM – 11:55 PM | Sun, Tue, Thu, Fri FI901: Istanbul (IST) to Keflavik (KEF) | 7:05 AM – 10:00 AM | Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat

Eastbound flights run on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, while westbound flights operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, each taking 5 hours and 55 minutes.

The collaboration with Turkish Airlines raises strategic connectivity questions. At the time of the partnership announcement in the summer of 2023, neither airline offered direct connections from their respective hubs, so this partnership was initially of limited value. However, with a revised schedule and improved options, the alliance presents practical benefits for travellers.

Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO of Icelandair, stresses that the addition of Istanbul broadens the airline’s reach and boosts its collaboration with Turkish Airlines. This connection meets rising travel demand between Asia and Iceland and strengthens Icelandair’s market presence. The new route opens tourism opportunities in both directions, offering consumers easy access to new destinations.

In recent years, we have seen increased interest in travel between Asia and Iceland and with these new connections, we are further strengthening our sales and distribution network. We are excited to continue reinforcing our route network as well as connecting to exciting markets for our customers and tourism in Iceland.

As Icelandair expands its network, it provides more opportunities for tourism growth, boosting sales and growing distribution networks.