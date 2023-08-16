Jet2 Adds November Flights to Rhodes & Crete for November 2024

In response to the strong demand for trips to Rhodes & Crete, Jet2 has added more flights to the islands for November 2024.

The addition of these new flights means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have moved swiftly to provide customers with more opportunities to grab a slice of sun later in the season and responded to the strong demand they are seeing for their award-winning flights and ATOL-protected package holidays.

Crete (Heraklion) – extra flying from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted from 3 rd – 9 th November 2024.

– 9 November 2024. Rhodes – new flights introduced from 3rd – 9th November 2024, with extra flying from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, had this to say about the additional flights:

“There continues to be enormous demand for Summer 24 from British holidaymakers, who want nothing more than to get away to the sunshine and enjoy their well-deserved holidays. As always, we listen to what customers are saying and react accordingly so that we can provide them with the holiday choices that they want. Extending the season to these two popular Greek destinations means we are doing exactly that; giving customers more opportunity to get away and enjoy a much-needed holiday later in the season.”

He went on to say Jet2 would continue to respond to give clients the assurance that they can get our award-winning flights and ATOL-protected package holidays,