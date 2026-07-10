One of Britain’s best-known television networks is bringing the spotlight to eastern Crete this month, with ITV filming segments for its popular daytime programmes This Morning and Loose Women.

The Hellenic Tourism Organization (Greek National Tourism Organization, EOT), through its UK and Ireland office, has approved a familiarization trip to Crete running from 9 to 16 July, designed to promote Lassithi to British and Irish audiences.

Joining the production are This Morning presenter Jeff Brazier and senior producer-director Mariam Hussain, who are scheduled to film across Lassithi between 13 and 15 July.

Jeff Brazier

Live Broadcasts from Crete

According to the programme schedule, viewers can expect two days of live broadcasts, with approximately six live inserts each day, showcasing some of eastern Crete’s landscapes, culture, cuisine, and visitor experiences. Additional pre-recorded features are expected to air during August.

The broadcasts aim to introduce audiences to a side of Crete that extends beyond its famous beaches, highlighting the region’s authentic villages, culinary traditions, natural beauty, and cultural heritage.

Reaching Millions of Potential Visitors

For Crete’s tourism sector, the exposure is significant.

This Morning attracts around 3.9 million weekly viewers, while Loose Women reaches approximately 2.5 million. Combined with the programme’s extensive social media audiences, the campaign has the potential to introduce Lassithi to well over six million people across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The initiative has been organised in cooperation with the Region of Crete, reflecting continued efforts to strengthen the island’s visibility in one of its most important tourism markets.

For many British travellers, daytime television has long served as an unexpected source of holiday inspiration. This latest collaboration allows eastern Crete to present itself not simply as a summer destination, but as a region rich in history, local traditions, and authentic experiences.