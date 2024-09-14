Italian Film Festival in Heraklion

Italian Film Festival Dates: 16th to 22nd September 2024

The Italian Film Festival, supported by the Region of Crete, will premiere on Monday, September 16th, 2024, at the Municipal Summer Cinema Bethleem in Heraklion. This cinematic celebration is orchestrated by the Italian Embassy in Greece alongside the Italian Cultural Institute of Athens and other distinguished collaborators, including the Honourary Italian Consulate in Heraklion and the Region of Crete.

Curated Film Selection

The Italian Film Festival promises daily screenings until Sunday, 22nd September 2024. Each day offers audiences a fresh glimpse into contemporary Italian filmmaking, and admission is free. All films are shown in their original language with Greek subtitles and have received acclaim from critics and viewers alike.

Monday, 16 Sep – Il Ritorno di Casanova (2023)

– Il Ritorno di Casanova (2023) Tuesday, 17 Sep – Denti da squalo (2023)

– Denti da squalo (2023) Wednesday, 18 Sep – Quasi orfano (2022)

– Quasi orfano (2022) Thursday, 19 Sep – Le mie ragazze di carta (2023)

– Le mie ragazze di carta (2023) Friday, 20 Sep – Tramite amicizia (2023)

– Tramite amicizia (2023) Saturday, 21 Sep – Zamora (2024)

– Zamora (2024) Sunday, 22 Sep – La camera numero 19 (2023, Short Film) & Come ogni mattina (2024, Medium-length Film)

Highlight: International Debuts

On the final day, the festival will showcase the international premieres of “La camera numero 19” and “Come ogni mattina.” Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with the director, Claudio Rossi Massimi, in a post-screening discussion.

Italian Film Festival Timing

Screenings commence at 9 PM. This festival is not only a celebration of film but also an opportunity for business and leisure travellers to immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of Italian cinema amidst the historic beauty of Heraklion.